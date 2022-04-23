VERMONT — “Everyone’s electrifying their lives,” said Marcus Shapiro, senior solar adviser for Green Mountain Solar out of South Burlington.
As heating pumps and solar panels gain popularity due to cost of materials, rates and labor, Vermont-based renewable energy companies are working to keep up with demand.
“A lot of the stress factors of fuel prices going up and with some of the current events with COVID and the uncertainty and some of the stuff in Russia, we’re seeing a lot of increase in demand for batteries and grid independence,” Shapiro told the Messenger.
With the surge in oil prices and global supply chain issues, industry experts say many homeowners and businesses are turning to renewable energy sources, like solar panels and heat pumps, quicker than anticipated.
Heat pump systems draw heat from the environment and move it indoors to heat the home or move it outdoors to cool the home.
The International Energy Agency predicted global heat pump stocks to reach 600 million by 2030, yet almost 180 million heat pumps were used for heating in 2020. The global stock of heat pumps increased nearly 10% per year over the last five years.
In 2021, over 6.5 million electric cars were sold around the world, double the number sold in 2020 and over triple the number sold the year before.
The move to renewable energy is not unprecedented — many Vermonters said that the shift was brought on by a combination of new information about climate change and the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The economics of it — we have crossed that threshold of [wanting to have] a more sustainable relationship with energy, whether you’re a homeowner or a business,” said Mike McCarthy, a St. Albans resident who is the senior project consultant at Suncommon. “At the end of the day, for most people, it’s a great economic choice and a great environmental choice.”
The next big steps for solar include developing a smarter, more efficient grid and storage batteries. Once the batteries become more widespread, both Shapiro and McCarthy agreed it’s only a matter of time before solar is adopted as a main source of energy.
Transitioning to solar
Shapiro said GMS regularly gets new customers who after seeing a high electric bill are looking for a less expensive option. After assessing the property, GMS determines the number of panels needed to offset the electric bill, and then with the customer’s permission and a small down-payment, installation processes are initiated.
Financing options are available through Vermont State Employee Credit Union for those in favor of month-to-month financing, and the panels are waranteed for around 25 years, but Shapiro said some can last for over 40.
Once a customer has paid their system off through a 12-year or 15-year loan, they’ll have free electricity for the life of the system. The loan resembles an equity line of credit associated with homeownership, and there is a 26% federal income tax credit available for all residential solar systems, which means 26% of the installation cost can be recouped based on someone’s federal income tax liability.
“We look to replace an electric bill with a solar loan,” Shapiro said.
A solar panel company based in Waterbury and operating throughout the state and in the Hudson Valley of New York, Suncommon sets up solar systems for businesses, communities, companies, parking lots and residential homes. It has over 7,000 customers across its base, and is rapidly growing.
While global warming and climate change have become politicized over the years, McCarthy and others said even if customers can’t jump onto the green energy bandwagon for political reasons, the economics of using solar as opposed to fossil fuels are convincing enough.
Shapiro has been with Green Mountain Solar for three years, and when he first began, most solar panel systems being installed consisted of 24 panels to offset average usage. That number has gradually increased over the years, and this year GMS expects the average to exceed 30 panels.
McCarthy said the only barrier to implementing solar technology right now is making sure the energy can connect with the grid. The next generation of solar technologies, experts said, will be around developing new, more powerful batteries and installing them in every home and business that has solar.
Is solar enough?
Many dispute that solar energy will ever have the oomph of fossil fuels that many homes, vehicles and buildings currently require.
An all-electric truck that could power through Vermont’s frigid and icy winters like a diesel truck was once unheard of, but Chevrolet now has an electric version of their Chevy Silverado on the market that can travel 400 miles on a full charge. Ford, too, debuted its all-electric 2022 Ford F150 that can tow up to 5,000 pounds and travel 230 miles on a full charge. Toyota released a design for an all-electric version of its Tacoma pick-up that is set to debut in 2024.
According to a study conducted in January by Drive Electric Vermont, 6,585 plug-in electric vehicles are registered in Vermont, half of which are all-electric vehicles powered only by a battery. The other 50% are plug-in hybrid models that can run on both electricity and gas.
The number of electric vehicles in Vermont increased by 51% over this last year, adding 2,225 vehicles to the roads. Plug-in electric vehicles are registered in 96% of Vermont communities.
Experts also say solar customers are flocking to install heat pumps to transition their heat technology to electric, but still others say that the technology is not enough to heat like oil does.
A state-sanctioned efficiency study conducted from 2015-17 found homes in Vermont would likely not be heated on just one pump, and Efficiency Vermont recommended that a stove or boiler be used to combat the extremely cold days.
Dennis Percy, general manager of Fred’s Energy in Richford, Derby, Morrisville and Lyndonville, said that while the transition to heat pumps is one he is seeing frequently, he isn’t worried about severe impacts to the Fred’s Energy customer base or that of other fuel companies.
Percy said that economically, heat pumps could cost more to run than fossil fuels in the winter, and they are not nearly as effective.
“By all means, there are people trying to transition away from fossil fuels, but it isn’t easy,” Percy said. “The transition to renewable energy — that is, heat pumps — will not heat your house in the Northeast Kingdom in the dead of winter.
“When we get into the 20 and 30 degree temperatures, and below zero, heat pumps are not effective. They will not heat the house. So customers have to revert back to fossil fuels.”
Having a backup for the coldest days of the year is common, McCarthy said, but technology is constantly evolving to include better batteries and more effective coolants. Because the cost of heat pumps is in decline, McCarthy said they’re rising sharply in popularity.
“It’s so much more efficient than burning fossil fuels,” McCarthy said.
Using a heat pump, McCarthy said customers can triple the heat output with just one unit of energy converted into kilowatt hours, or create the same cooling effect as an air conditioner using the electricity of a ceiling fan.
“It’s just better,” McCarthy said. “We’re talking 250-300% efficiency.”
The solar market
McCarthy said the solar market is hot and has high traffic right now. Renewable energy companies big and small, contractors and corporations are constantly moving in and out of communities, pushing different initiatives like zero-money-down and lease-to-own options.
“We are growing like crazy right now,” McCarthy said of the Suncommon customer base.
Four years ago, McCarthy said he helped install a large solar array on top of the St. Albans Town Educational Center, and solar credits are now being being utilized at Bellows Free Academy. Solar credits are generated when electricity is returned to the grid, and offsets electricity taken from the electric utility in the future.
“It’s a big investment [to have solar panels], but financially and environmentally in the long-term, it’s going to make a lot of sense for people,” Shapiro said. “The cost of propane has gone up 30-40% this year and it’s almost $5 a gallon.”
But with the growth of prices is also coming a growth in the job market: since Shapiro began at GMS, the number of employees has grown from less than one dozen employees to close to 350 jobs. Eighty jobs were added in the last year alone.
“We’re seeing more heat pumps, bigger systems and we can’t hire people fast enough,” Shapiro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.