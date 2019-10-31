ST. ALBANS CITY – Housing is tight in Franklin County, and a combination of economic pressures and demanding regulations could keep it that way, a panel of local officials, community leaders and developers warned state legislators Tuesday.
The Vermont Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs convened in St. Albans Tuesday to discuss workforce housing needs in Northwest Vermont, where officials worry the impacts of a housing crunch could spill into the rest of the economy.
According to the committee’s chair, Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D – Chittenden, the meetings spun out of a bill looking to continue funding the housing bond program signed into place in 2017 – at the time, the largest investment Vermont had made into affordable housing.
When the bill was ultimately left on the capital floor earlier this year, Sirotkin said the committee opted to instead tour Vermont and glean firsthand information about how the state could address its housing shortages.
According to developers, high construction costs paired with the uncertainty that can come with Vermont’s lengthy permitting process makes housing projects a financial challenge without a guarantee of profit.
“The risk, the uncertainty, and the ‘who knows what’s going to happen over the next five years, ten years’ is looming over the marketplace,” said Chris Snyder, whose company is one of the partners in St. Albans City’s Congress and Main Street redevelopment project.
He cited a project in Shelburne where it’d taken five years before the state finalized the permits for his development project.
“After that, I developed a plan five years ago, hoping that in five years or ten years... that I was going to design a product someone was actually going to buy,” Snyder said. “Hope is one thing, but banks only care about what you’re going to produce.”
Others, meanwhile, lobbied for more public funding to be available for housing projects.
St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud told the committee that, even with “every piece of public financing and every piece of public subsidy available,” the city’s Congress and Main project – which promises to add 30 units of affordable housing and another 33 units of market-rate housing – “still barely works.”
“Most communities don’t have the horsepower St. Albans has... so most of the places where we want development to occur, you can’t make the numbers work,” Cloud said. “It’s a question on the private side, you have to be able to get a reasonable return, and on the nonprofit side, you have to be able to make your business model work.”
It was a sentiment shared by Nancy Owens, the president of Housing Vermont, a nonprofit developer focused on affordable rental housing.
According to Owens, with construction costs outpacing what the project could be valued at in an appraisal for a loan, there was a funding gap developers need filled. “In a situation where you’re renting a building, the rents you’re going to achieve don’t support that,” Owens said.
On the demand side, there was also increasingly anxiety around who could afford housing in Vermont, both in regards to renting and homeownership.
According to Catherine Dimitruk, the executive director of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, while average salaries had, for typical homeowners, kept pace with the costs of homeownership, participants in the rental market struggled.
Per Dimitruk, for housing to be considered affordable, it had to account for no more than 30 percent of a household’s income.
For the typical renter of a two-bedroom apartment in Franklin County, that would require the renter to earn $61,700 each year. According to Dimitruk, in Franklin County, the median household income for renters sat below $38,700.
“When you look at renting, that’s when you really start to see a crunch,” Dimitruk said. “There’s a real disparity between those who own homes and those who rent homes.”
Those numbers, she said, would likely keep participants in Franklin County’s rental market from being able to afford homeownership. “You, as a renter, are generally not going to have that upward mobility into homeownership,” she said.
Adding to those pressures was the increasing weight of student loan debts that rubbed against credit scores and could keep college graduates from purchasing homes, stifling the market for developers.
“A lot of our prospective homeowners are under 30 years old, however they have incredible college debt... which means they can’t get a home that’s affordable to them,” realtor Kristine Stell said. “We have an income level here in Franklin County that doesn’t allow you to have tuition loans, car loans and a house mortgage.”
A weaker housing market, developers said, would discourage developers from building more homes, despite an increasing need for housing in Franklin County where, according to Dimitruk, population growth has outpaced the growth in housing supply.
“The marketplace doesn’t really allow us to charge what we could be making, because the salaries aren’t high enough,” Snyder said. “Developers are not creating the market, we’re serving the market. If there are not enough buyers, we will not build.”
Building to what people could afford, meanwhile, meant increasingly smaller apartment sizes, something that led Snyder to ask, “What are people going to accept as living conditions?”
According to Dimitruk, Franklin County’s housing supply grows annually by less than 1 percent, while the population grows at 1 percent.
Mixed into that, per Dimitruk, is an increasingly smaller household size that, by dispersing the population more since 1990, has alone added demand for another 1,200 units of housing in Franklin County.
Homelessness was also an underreported issue in Franklin County according to Dimitruk, who said that the state’s point-in-time homelessness count likely only measured a third of those actually experiencing homelessness throughout the year.
According to Dimitruk, 64 people and 17 households were considered as homeless under the state’s latest count for Franklin County. “Within that 64 people, 32 were children under the age of 18, over 50 percent were women, and the overwhelming majority of those were fleeing a domestic violence situation,” she said.
Manufactured housing was pitched as an answer to affordable housing, but developer and St. Albans Town selectboard chair Brendan Deso said his development company, which focused on prefabricated housing, was also held back by the state’s permitting process.
Still, St. Albans City resident Kate Larose encouraged the state to continue looking at manufactured housing as a possible answer, telling the committee “when it comes to affordable, unsubsidized housing, manufactured housing is it.”
She said it was what she was able to afford when she was struggling financially and couldn’t afford an apartment. “We were able to buy a single-wide mobile home that was older than we were,” Larose said. “We were able to pay $500 a month – that includes lot rent – for something we were able to take 100 percent of the loan out on, so it’s completely affordable.”
Expensive housing, according to Jonathan Billings, the vice president of community relations at the Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), affected the hospital’s ability to maintain employees, though it wasn’t an obvious barrier.
Typically, Billings said, incoming staff at the hospital, one of the largest employers in Franklin County, could manage housing costs. “It’s the first one they figure out,” he said.
It’s when housing costs join others, like transportation and childcare, that the overall cost of living begins affecting NMC’s ability to hire new staff, he said.
“It’s cost of living that it comes down to, not just housing,” agreed Tim Smith, St. Albans City’s mayor and the head of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation. “I think we need to get beyond that and look at all the issues and all the topics that play a role in the high cost of living.”
In one of the final comments of the day, Larose asked that the senate committee look beyond just developers and officials as it fact-finds for future housing legislation.
“I’m really glad so many people are here and engaged in this, but we can’t continue to have only upper middle class solutions to working class problems,” Larose said. “You have to make sure you’re not just hearing voices of working class people, but that their voices are at the forefront.”