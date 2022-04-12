ST. ALBANS – VTrans is in the very early planning stages of updating Exit 19 in St. Albans.
To pay for an updated scoping study on the project, $50,000 has been set aside in the House’s recently-passed transportation bill to act as the first step in a five- to ten-year process that could update the state Route 104 intersection with Exit 19.
It would not be the first time a scoping study has been completed for the project.
The Northwest Regional Planning Commission had commissioned an earlier scoping study of the four-way intersection back in 2009, but the larger construction project didn’t get funded in the following years. Project manager Mike LaCroix said he isn’t sure why the state did not pursue any projects after the study’s completion.
The 2009 engineering study, prepared by consulting firm Lamoureux & Dickinson, examined the traffic patterns at the intersection and provided a few alternatives to update how state Route 104 intersects with Exit 19 leading away from Interstate-89.
It found that during busier times of the day in 2009, the lane layout could cause up to 2-minute delays in getting traffic through the intersection, and future population growth could increase the wait time.
If the intersection remained unchanged, the study estimated that by 2030 increased traffic could cause over 10-minute delays on the busiest approaches.
A new scoping study, which still needs authorization by the Federal Highway Administration, would provide updated traffic counts to see if those determinations are still correct, LaCroix said. The new study would also provide potential alternatives to the intersection’s layout.
Vermont’s 13th roundabout?
The scoping study from 2009 provided three solutions for the delays at the Exit 19 intersection.
The first of the three options — which VTrans eventually settled on — was to do nothing. The second was to add more lanes to the intersection and the third was to create a roundabout.
The updated recommendations from the new study could be different, but roundabouts are known for getting more traffic – 30-50% more — through congested intersections that are currently signalized. The Federal Highway Administration’s Office of Safety has also completed studies showing they help with crash reduction.
Vermont has built 12 roundabouts throughout the state.
LaCroix said if the scoping study gets up and running, VTrans will hold public meetings to hear from residents about any concerns on the project and thoughts on its direction.
If an upgrade is the best option, the next steps would be completing the engineering work and lining up funding – both of which are often years-long processes.
