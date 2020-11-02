GEORGIA – Depending on who you’re speaking with, Lauralee Wilson’s actual title for her work at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) can vary.
In some places, it might be “math specialist.” In others, “math coach.”
“There are a lot of different names for my job,” Wilson said with a laugh during a recent interview with the Messenger. “Even in my own district, we have different names for this position.”
More recently, those titles can include an unexpected honor: “Distinguished finalist” for Vermont’s Teacher of the Year.
Vermont’s Agency of Education celebrated Wilson last month as a finalist in the state’s Teacher of the Year award, a title the state ultimately awarded to a Colchester educator who helped develop their school district’s English learners’ program.
While she placed as a runner up, for Wilson, who was selected among her Georgia peers as the school’s own teacher of the year at the end of 2019, statewide recognition alone was “humbling.”
“I was flabbergasted to be nominated in the first place,” Wilson told the Messenger. “It was surprising and very humbling for people to recognize the work that you do.”
Wilson is, by all measurements, a veteran educator at this point in her career. During her interview with the Messenger, Wilson guessed it had been nearly three decades since she began her teaching career at a parochial school in Connecticut.
Her interest in education stretches back further, she said, stemming from her own father’s experience as a math teacher in nearby Shelburne, Vt. “My dad was a teacher and he told me don’t do it,” Wilson said with a laugh, “but as soon as I got into it, I knew I loved it.”
As she entered the field, according to Wilson, she immediately fell in love with education. “Every day is different,” Wilson said. “You never know what kids are going to say, and they teach me a ton.”
While teaching in Connecticut, Wilson said she had hoped to return to Vermont and dreamed of ultimately settling into the same community where she taught.
At GEMS, that’s exactly what happened.
“I live in Georgia and I teach in Georgia, and I love that,” Wilson said. “I really feel like a part of the community and I love seeing kids in the community outside of the school. It’s awesome to have that connection with students in and out of school.”
“That’s the whole game.”
Wilson summarized her position in GEMS as a “math coach,” whose job is helping teachers better understand current practices for teaching mathematics and supporting students with understanding the math practices they were learning.
According to Wilson, mathematics has changed a lot in the three decades she’s been in education, shifting from a focus on finding an answer to understanding the processes leading to that answer.
“The way we teach math now is so much different from what even some of younger teachers on staff learned when they were in school,” Wilson said. “Now we try to get students to understand the ‘why’ things work in mathematics and to discover things on their own a little more.”
A part of that reorientation in math education has placed more agency on the students themselves, who have more of a choice in the way they learn and practice their lessons.
According to Wilson, students’ self-direction is important, allowing students to find on their own terms what works best for helping them understand certain concepts and what practices might help them learn best.
“Students appreciate having that choice,” Wilson said. “It helps develop some self-regulation… and the only way you can figure that out is through practice.”
It also helps keep students engaged in their lessons, something Wilson said was vital for education.
“That’s the whole ball game,” Wilson said. “If you’re not engaged in the lesson, not much learning is going to happen.”
While some of that work has been disrupted through the rapid shift to remote learning this spring due to COVID-19, Wilson seemed confident kids would be able to adjust. “It’s been a tough one,” she said, “but kids are flexible… and adults will figure it out.”
She said she was worried about some of the students left without adults at home, but she was also optimistic, especially as elementary school students began returning to the school full-time under the district’s phased reopening plans.
”That’s what we need to promote”
Her school’s principal, GEMS’s Steve Emery, celebrated Wilson as a teacher who “presents a culture that supports a sense of belonging for all” in his letter of recommendation to the state’s education agency.
“It is the relationships she constructs that is the foundational practice of her work,” Emery wrote, adding that Wilson “creates student learning opportunities that enhance and promote engagement, fun and meaningful work, thus resulting in students deeply explaining their understanding and learning.”
Wilson said she came to some of those same conclusions during the application process for Vermont Teacher of the Year, which explicitly probed applying teachers for what Wilson summarized as their “personal philosophy for education.”
For Wilson, that philosophy translated to an environment focused on entirely on students’ wellbeing, from lessons to relationships with students and everything in between.
“Everything we do matters to the life of a student,” Wilson said. “I’ve had students I’ve taught years ago who’ve said ‘I am never going to be a math person or have a career in mathematics, but I will never forget the way I felt while I was in your class,’ and that’s what we need to promote.”
