SWANTON — The beat of the medicine drum could be heard echoing through the halls of Missisquoi Valley Middle and High School last week as students sat, transfixed by the voice of native Abenaki storyteller James Bruchac.
“It is important to know that everyone has a story,” Bruchac told the Messenger. “And it is important to know the stories of the land you stand on.”
Bruchac spent last Wednesday traveling around to each of the schools in the district, bringing with him the stories of his ancestors, of animals and the spirit of the earth — “Chinois,” formed by the Creator. In-tow for his lectures were his medicine drum and traditional woven basket as well as a selection of his books, including ‘Rabbit’s Snow Dance,’ which he co-authored with his father Joseph Bruchac who is also Abenaki.
Bruchac has been telling the stories of his culture for over 30 years, and hie’s published over ten books on Abenaki stories, animal tracking and the natural world, with more to be published this year.
“Stories help us connect to each other and the rest of creation, and they help us view our world,” Bruchac said. “I grew up hearing these stories from my father.”
Tales older than time
In Missisquoi Valley schools, Bruchac told the creation tales of Abenaki legend and hero Gluskabe, who shaped himself from the dust of creation. He also shared how the Adirondack and Green Mountains were shaped, and how when the rain came down and trickled between them in the form of rivers and streams, it pooled in a place called the “waters in-between.”
“Nowadays, many people know it as Lake Champlain,” Bruchac said.
After each of his lessons, Bruchac held a call-and-response expression with his audience. As a way of circling back to honor the relationship between storyteller and listener, Bruchac uttered a “ho,” at the conclusion of each thought, which was answered by a soft “hey,” from the audience. Not once did the students fail to answer him.
He told of how seven lightning bolts were sent down into the beginning of mankind to signify the importance of the voice and its relativity to the other senses. It is crucial to observe, to listen and sense before speaking one’s mind, Bruchac said.
Bruchac raised his medicine drum into his hand. It is a shallow, animal-skin drum that Bruchac taps with a soft mallet as he sings from deep within his chest. The words are foreign to the others in the room, and yet the rhythm and sound of the drum — often called the “heartbeat” — resembles the steady depth of the human heart.
“This is a very traditional song and was sung often when we were returning home in our canoes,” Bruchac said. “The people on the water and the people on the land would sing back and forth to each other to welcome the travelers home.”
High school students, librarians, teachers and support staff opened their mouths to quietly answer his melodies, and thanked him with applause at the end of the song.
Stories as lessons
Bruchac is not only a storyteller; he is also a modern-day hunter and tracker, traveling across the country to study his favorite animals and their movements. After sharing about his ancestors and the powerful connection they had with the other creatures of the earth — like the mountain lion, the wolf, the moose and the bear — Bruchac presented plaster imprints of their tracks and shared how to recognize them from one another.
His wolf track, the largest wolf track he’s ever recorded, came from Yellowstone National Park in 1998 and belonged to one of the Alpha Males there, he said.
“Wolf is very respected in Native traditions, but it’s interesting … How we view animals is often dependent upon the stories we’ve heard,” Bruchac said. “As a kid, I heard stories about how the wolf was a good animal and respected, and how they live in a pack. They take care of each other like a family. Like a community.”
But other stories originating from places like Europe, where people raised sheep and other prey animals portrayed the wolf in a different light: vicious, cruel and thieving.
“Stories can help shape the way you see and view things around you,” Bruchac said.
Along with inspiring stories about the wisdom of animals and nature, Bruchac said that like any community, Native cultures also had many terrifying stories created to keep young members of the community safe and out of harm’s way.
The call of the frogs in the spring and summer months was actually the call of the Toad Woman, who sat just below the surface of the swamp, calling curious children to her depths where she would swallow them whole. Other monsters included an abominable snowman-like creature who could freeze any who met its cavern-like gaze.
The stories, Bruchac said, were meant to teach lessons about how to live and survive in the world, partially by keeping young ones away from danger. While the characters and circumstances may have changed over the many centuries and changing populations, many of the lessons remained the same. Keeping the old stories alive, Bruchac said, helps bring people of all backgrounds together with respect for the natural world.
“[These tales] are also teaching us about these animals, how to be safe around them and how to avoid them,” Bruchac said. “It’s all a part of understanding the relationship we have with nature.”
