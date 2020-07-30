MONTEPLIER — Applications are being sought for a new $5 million relief program aimed at supporting the state’s food sector while also getting food to those in need.
The Everyone Eats program seeks to bring together restaurants, local food producers and community groups.
Southeastern Vermont Community Action Agency (SEVCA), the fiscal agent for the program, is requesting proposals from community organizations around the state. Proposals should feature collaborative partnerships that address the three goals of providing nutritious meals to Vermonters in need of meal assistance, providing a revenue source for restaurants that have been economically impacted by COVID-19, and providing Vermont farms and food producers with an opportunity to increase sales.
Participating restaurants will be paid $10/meal and at least 10 percent of the ingredients for each meal must be sourced from local farms and value-added food producers. Projects will be awarded on a rolling basis starting the first week of August until the funds have been allocated. Program funds need to be expended by December 18, 2020.
The request for proposals can be accessed by visiting: https://www.sevca.org/vt-everyone-eats
An information session will be hosted to provide an overview of the program and application process. Prospective applicants can register to attend that webinar via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4603467960.
Everyone Eats is being developed by a statewide task force with representatives from organizations with expertise in hunger relief, the restaurant industry, local food and agriculture systems, and key project partners the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and SEVCA.