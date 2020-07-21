MONTPELIER — In a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced Vermont has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Over the weekend, Vermont fell below Hawaii in total number of cases.
Vermont has had no deaths in over a month and little to no hospitalizations related to COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease, he said.
It is for this reason, Scott said, that he has not yet implemented a statewide mask mandate, though during the briefing he alluded to a possible mandate in September.
“I’m not convinced that if we had a mandated-mask policy two months ago that our numbers would be any different than they are today,” Scott said.
He is concerned a statewide mask policy would cause more harm than good, as conflict might erupt over the government telling individuals what to do.
“People resist mandates, particularly Vermonters,” he said. “I’m friends with many people who bristle at the government telling them what to do.”
Despite believing a mask mandate is not currently necessary, Scott said one might become necessary in the future. He cited the return of out-of-state university students, the need to gather indoors more often as temperatures drop and the arrival of more visitors during foliage season as reasons he might deploy a mandate come September.
“It’s a tool we have in the toolbox that we can use when we have to,” he said.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, employees at all businesses, whether essential or not, by order of the governor must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when in the presence of others. If they so choose, businesses may require customers or clients to wear masks.
In addition, masks are currently mandatory for all riders and drivers of public transportation in Vermont.
Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said his department recently conducted a survey of Vermonters and their mask-wearing habits.
The results showed 85 percent of those surveyed said they already always, or most of the time wear a mask when out in public, Levine said.
As part of the Agency of Education’s guidance for the reopening of schools, Education Secretary Dan French announced June 23 students and staff will also be required to wear face coverings whenever possible.
French said during the briefing Tuesday that the AOE has so far seen a ten to 15 percent increase in home school applications for the fall. He said he expects that percentage to increase slightly before September, as some parents and caregivers might not yet feel comfortable sending their children back to school.
As COVID-19 continues to spread in the southwestern and southeastern U.S., Scott said Vermont needs to be prepared in case the virus begins to creep back into the state.
“We have to keep our guard up because every Vermonter wants to move forward, not backward,” he said.
Scott said the administration’s briefing on Friday, July 24 will provide more national data and figures which will help him decide how and when to deploy a mandatory-mask policy.