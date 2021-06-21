The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is reminding passengers that federal mask requirements remain in place across all transportation networks, including buses, trains, and commercial aircrafts.
“The recent lifting of the state COVID-19 restrictions is welcome news to us all,” said AOT Secretary Joe Flynn. “We are excited for the return of Amtrak passenger rail service and inter-city bus service on July 19th – and we thank all riders for their patience and understanding of the remaining federal rules.”
While state restrictions have been lifted, officials say it is important to note that Vermont’s transportation systems are bound by federal rules and requirements. Both the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are requiring face masks to be used until September 13th, 2021. This includes passengers on Amtrak trains, inter-city buses, and all commercial flights at any airport facility.
