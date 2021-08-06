Erin Gagne will be marrying Aaron FitzSimmons on September 11 at the FitzSimmons Lake House at 1:00 p.m.
Aaron FitzSimmons is an employee at Lake Champlain Chocolates and a 1994 graduate of Brockton High School.
Erin Gagne works at Vermont Precision Tools and is a 2000 graduate of Missisquoi Union Valley High School and a 2019 graduate from Northern Vermont University.
