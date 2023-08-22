LYNDONVILLE — After months of practicing, hard work paid off for several Vermont 4-H’ers who won championships at the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Show, including Fairfield’s Erica Goodhue.
The Aug. 14 show attracted 52 exhibitors, ages 11-18 and was held at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville. University of Vermont Extension 4-H sponsored the event, which was judged by Steve Glaude, Compton, Quebec; and Kelly Reynolds, Reyncrest Farm in Corfu, New York.
The first event was the fitting and showing classes, where the 4-H’ers were ranked according to how well they presented and handled their animals.
In addition to winning ribbons for placements in their age division, the first- and second-place winners in each of the age groups then competed for the senior (14-18) and junior (11-13) champion show person award.
Goodhue of Fairfield (age 17) was named the Senior Fitting and Showing Champion.
