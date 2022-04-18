ST. ALBANS — David Silverman, president and chief executive officer of Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, announced that Eric B. Remick has been selected for the branch manager position at the bank’s St. Albans location at 15 Mapleville Depot.
“We are very pleased to have Eric lead the team in St. Albans,” said Silverman. “Eric has been with Union Bank for four years, starting in our Hardwick location and then moving to our Jericho branch, where he has been providing exceptional service for the past three years. Eric has a natural ability as leader, which has been made evident by the ease with which he has been able to coach and support bank staff, as well as the success he has enjoyed coaching youth soccer in Jericho.”
Eric will be taking over managerial responsibilities from Katie Bessette, who has been managing both the bank’s St. Albans and Fairfax branches since 2020. This move will allow Katie to focus on Fairfax while the two locations continue to grow.
“This is an opportunity to bring some new life to the St. Albans branch. I’m looking forward to meeting the people and local businesses, while also focusing on strengthening our staff,” said Eric.
Eric grew up in Danville and is a lifelong Vermonter. He studied Mathematics and Education at Lyndon State University and is currently pursuing an accounting degree. He is active in the community and very fondly regarded by customers and his coworkers. Eric currently resides in Essex but will be moving to St. Albans later this spring once he is able to secure housing.
