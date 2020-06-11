ST. ALBANS CITY – Funds awarded through an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program could bring a financial boost to major redevelopment projects in St. Albans City and Richford.
According to an EPA announcement made Thursday, more than $660,000 would be awarded to the state of Vermont and regional planning commissions in the Green Mountain State to support those organizations revolving loan funds for preparing brownfields for future development.
Two of those recipients – the Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC) and Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) – said Thursday the EPA’s boosted funding could be directed at the redevelopment of the Fonda site in St. Albans City.
Funding from the NRPC’s brownfields revolving loan fund could also be directed to clean-up work in Richford, where plans are currently in place to extend the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail from its current terminus on Troy Street into Richford’s downtown.
In remarks made during a Thursday call with the press, ACCD’s deputy secretary Ted Brady said the additional funding was needed support for helping achieve the downtown-focused redevelopment goals historically championed by state officials.
“We know that when you look at economic development, it’d be easier if it was all green fields rather than developing downtowns,” Brady said. “Downtown development’s more expensive, downtown development is more complicated and, often, downtown development is a dirty job.”
Brownfields are where properties slated for redevelopment could see their development complicated by pollutants or contamination from the site’s previous use.
According to the EPA’s Thursday announcement, Vermont’s ACCD was expected to see $300,000 added to its revolving loan fund, and the NRPC and Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission would each see an additional $180,000 for their respective loan funds.
The so-called Fonda site, a St. Albans City-owned property at the intersection of Federal Street and Lower Newton Road, formerly housed the Fonda Group’s paper production plant, which Fonda closed in the early 2000s after merging with the larger Solo Cup Company.
St. Albans City purchased the site with plans to eventually redevelop it and, earlier this year, voters approved leveraging a $1 million bond to prepare a part of the site for the construction of a new railroad dispatch center, which, according to city officials, would keep more than 60 jobs within the city.
According to NRPC’s Greta Brunswick, up to $500,000 in financial support through NRPC’s revolving loan fund and other sources could potentially be committed to preparing the Fonda site for redevelopment, with Brady adding up to another $500,000 from the state’s bolstered revolving loan fund could follow as well.
“The Fonda manufacturing plant has been a particularly challenging site for the city and the region, and this funding will allow us to take that next step and clean up the site for a new redevelopment,” Brunswick said. “We’re really excited in helping make that redevelopment successful.”
This would be in addition to the total $1.4 million already allocated to the preparation of the Fonda site through the city’s tax increment financing district and through a grant from the national Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The proposed dispatching center would replace the offices currently housed in the former Central Vermont Railroad Headquarters on the corner of Lake and Federal streets, and would only fill one of three developable lots carved out of the site of the former Fonda plant.
“We hope this project brings more private investment to St. Albans,” Brady said.
Funding could also be provided for a brownfields site in Richford, Brunswick said, where officials hoped to extend the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail from its current trailhead on Troy Street into Richford’s historic village center.
“We’re anticipating that there’s going to be an additional clean-up cost to a lot adjacent to the planned rail trail extension,” Brunswick said. “We’re anticipating an application for some soil cleanup when that trail moves forward with construction, which is anticipated for the next construction season.”
According to the EPA and ACCD, funding awarded to the state could also support the redevelopment of a former industrial site on Pine Street in Burlington, a project Brady said Thursday was “one of the most developmental challenging projects within the state” due to its location in Burlington’s downtown.
Also awarded funding was the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, who, according to director Thomas Kennedy, intended to leverage the additional funding to support outreach and boost their own revolving loan fund for projects in Springfield and Windsor.
The three awards granted in Vermont were among the seven total issued to organizations within New England during this latest round of funding from EPA’s brownfields program.
During Thursday’s press availability announcing the funds, the assistant administrator of EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management, Peter Wright, said the funds awarded this year would be “particularly important” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
“The funding we’re announcing today is particularly important for the many communities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wright said. “Brownfield funding could be an important stimulus for economic development and community revitalization.”
According to Wright, cleanup funded through the EPA’s brownfield program has managed to leverage as much as $17 in private investment for every single dollar of public funds used in redevelopments supported through brownfield funding.
In a subsequent statement, EPA’s financial awards were heralded by Vermont’s Congressional delegation, with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., writing, “I am proud of the work being done by Vermont communities, and especially by our Regional Planning Commissions, to bring activity back to these difficult but important sites.”
“I am proud of Vermont’s work on brownfields remediation, which has brought contaminated properties back to productive use,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., wrote. “This is not only good for the environment, but good for economic and community development.”
“Brownfield redevelopment funding is critical to help promote environmental clean-up and local economic development throughout Vermont,” Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., wrote. “I am pleased that Vermont has been awarded additional funds to improve our beautiful state and excited to see the impact that these important projects have in our communities.”