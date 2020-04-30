ST. ALBANS – According to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) review, Vermont is on track to meet water quality targets mandated under Lake Champlain’s total maximum daily load (TMDL) agreement.
In a report card reviewing interim state reports on the Missisquoi and Lamoille river basins’ five-year plans, Melville Coté, chief of New England’s Surface Water Protection Branch at the EPA, said the state appeared to be making progress toward reducing Lake Champlain’s phosphorus intake.
While the EPA’s review focused primarily on the Missisquoi and Lamoille river basins, Coté extended the review to comment on the state’s overall progress on Lake Champlain.
Overall, the EPA estimated the Lake Champlain Basin’s annual intake of phosphorus had been reduced by 17 tons, meeting 8 percent of the long-term phosphorus reduction goals outlined in Lake Champlain’s TMDL agreement.
“While the focus of this interim report card is on the two tactical basin plans, we are pleased to note the many broader accomplishments documented in the 2019 performance report,” Coté wrote.
Those two five-year reports, previously detailed in the Messenger, showed most projects intended to address phosphorus runoff within the Missisquoi and Lamoille river basins’ five-year plans were either completed, in progress or ongoing.
Much of that work was reported in the agricultural sector, especially in the Missisquoi River Basin, where almost 4,000 kilograms of annual phosphorus runoff had been removed through agricultural practices either mandated or encouraged by the state of Vermont.
Under the TMDL agreement, agriculture was cited as the Lake Champlain Basin’s largest source of phosphorus, a nutrient required for plant growth and found in fertilizers used to treat cropland.
When washed into waterways, phosphorus can feed sometimes toxic blooms of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as “blue-green algae.”
Blooms of cyanobacteria, while only sometimes toxic, pose enough of a health risk to lead to regular beach closures around the state, and officials have attributed financial losses in the tourism industry to stigma around cyanobacteria.
The Missisquoi River watershed, one of the watersheds most heavily impacted by phosphorus runoff, is predominately made up of either agricultural or forested lands.
Most of the agricultural practices contributing to phosphorus reductions within the Missisquoi Watershed were considered ongoing, with farmers continuing to adopt newer practices and nutrient management plans with state support.
In the Lamoille River Basin, which includes some of Vermont’s most populated communities, saw improvements across all land sectors, according to the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR).
Nearly 80 percent of all projects slated for the Lamoille River Basin were identified as completed, ongoing or expected to be completed by 2021, according to ANR’s interim report serving as the subject for EPA’s review.
“As a result of our review, EPA concludes that the state is on track towards accomplishing most of the five-year actions identified in the implementation tables for both Phase 2 plans,” Coté wrote in the EPA’s review.
The state’s current target for annual phosphorus reduction is 212.4 metric tons by 2038.
While annual phosphorus runoff is declining as state funding is directed toward phosphorus mitigation practices upstream, officials have repeatedly warned it would be some time before those practices translated into water quality improvements in Lake Champlain directly.
Much of the lake is still impacted by legacy phosphorus leftover after years of unchecked phosphorus loading, and some projects upstream take time to develop as plant-based buffers grow and newer agricultural practices continue to be adopted.
Regardless of how cost-effective certain phosphorus reduction practices may be, the state is under federal obligations to reduce the amount of phosphorus runoff from virtually all types of land use within the Lake Champlain Basin.
The state has started looking toward ways to address latent phosphorus within several heavily impacted bodies of water within Lake Champlain’s watershed, including Lake Carmi and St. Albans Bay.
In the meantime, risk of cyanobacteria blooms is expected to increase with climate change – the well-documented warming of the climate since the Industrial Revolution – stretching seasonal cyanobacteria blooms both earlier in the year and well into fall.
In a statement issued following the EPA’s review, Vermont’s Secretary of Natural Resources, Julie Moore, welcomed the results of the agency’s review as a sign of progress within the Lake Champlain Basin.
“We are pleased to hear from EPA that just a few years into the 20-year recovery plan for Lake Champlain, we are on the right track,” Moore wrote. “We understand it will take many years to address nutrient pollution and reduce the frequency and intensity of blooms of harmful cyanobacteria in Lake Champlain.”
The EPA’s interim report card can be found online at https://bit.ly/2YioDhl.
Copies of ANR’s interim reporting on the Missisquoi and Lamoille river basins are available as appendices to the state’s larger 2019 Clean Water Initiative report, which can be found online at https://bit.ly/2SkFbRV.