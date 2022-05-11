ST. ALBANS — For Marlena Valenta, thinking about the magnitude of the climate crisis used to be stressful and anxiety-inducing.
But now, thanks to her new position as energy and climate planner for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, she’s optimistic about the future.
“The more I work in this and the more I learn about it, the more optimistic I get, and my stress has really been alleviated, because I think the human spirit in this case is too big to fail,” she told the Messenger. “People feeling stressed about this, the best thing they can do is just get involved.”
Valenta, a BFA-St. Albans graduate and Berkshire resident, started with the NRPC in January when a grant from the state funded energy planning positions in each of Vermont’s 11 regional planning commissions.
Funding for the position is only for one year, but executive director Catherine Dimitruk said the NRPC is working hard to figure out how to keep the position for longer.
Since January, Valenta has developed and implemented initiatives in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties that follow the NRPC’s 2017 Regional Energy Plan.
The plan, which includes targets and strategies for energy conservation and renewable energy generation, will be updated in the coming months by the NRPC’s revitalized climate and energy committee, so it is better aligned with the goals of Vermont’s Climate Action Plan and Global Warming Solutions Act.
“If we’re going to meet our climate goals … Then we need to weatherize our homes, switch to electric vehicles and switch away from fossil fuel for heat,” Dimitruk said. “These will be so enormous in the next two decades.”
Valenta knows some Vermonters are skeptical about making these changes, and that’s why she’s passionate about organizing events that allow Vermonters to hear directly from friends and neighbors who are experiencing success after making environmentally conscious choices.
“I think what's so great about energy and climate work right now is we're reaching this point where it really is a financially sound choice for people,” she said. “I grew up in this region, so I would not want to recommend stuff to people that would be a strain on them. I can now say, ‘This is not only really good for the environment, but it's also really good for you personally.’”
Weatherization efforts
To help residents of Franklin and Grand Isle Counties learn about weatherization, Valenta and the NRPC have teamed up with Window Dressers, a Maine-based nonprofit that helps residents reduce heating costs, fossil fuel consumption and CO-2 emissions by minimizing the amount of heat lost through windows.
NRPC and Window Dressers are signing up residents for affordable, insulating window inserts made of pine and tightly-sealed, clear polyolefin film. Low-income residents can receive an insert for free.
In November, a community build will take place at the Enosburg Opera House, and volunteers will construct the window inserts just in time for pre-winter installation.
So far, about 300 window inserts will be built for residents across Franklin County and the Champlain islands. The goal was 150.
“I've been really encouraged to see the extremely positive response we've had,” Valenta said. “I think it kind of points to people in the region really wanting a focus on climate and energy.”
The Richford Conservation Commission will be one of the leading volunteer groups during the community build in November. Supporting the work of municipal climate committees is another important aspect of Valenta’s role.
“We have some really great conservation commissions and municipal workers and selectboards in the region that have been doing that work for a long time,” she said. “People like that should reach out and get help.”
Electric vehicle outreach
Next month, another climate-focused municipal committee, the Swanton Energy Committee, is organizing an electric vehicle test drive event in partnership with the NRPC.
From 3:30-6 p.m. on June 1 at the Swanton Village Offices, event-goers will be able to talk to current EV owners and dealers and ride in or drive different cars.
Village Manager Reg Beliveau and Jen Cortez formed Franklin County’s only energy committee in May 2021 with the goal of helping Swanton residents improve their greenhouse gas footprint.
In July 2021, the energy committee held its first EV test drive event. Within a few weeks, three Swanton residents bought an EV and cited the event as the catalyst for their decision.
“That really helps to show why these municipal energy committees are so important,” Valenta said. “The work they do really does make a difference.”
As the owner of an EV herself, Valenta knows the benefits of driving one inside and out. But it’s not as easy for everyone else to stay up-to-date on the latest technology and incentives, she said.
“Because it all changes so quickly, people still have outdated information,” she said. “They think the battery is really big and located in the trunk or that it only has 50 miles of range … But that’s why these events are really helpful: you get the Vermonter to Vermonter perspective.”
Youth engagement
When Valenta was a student in Franklin County schools, she cared deeply about climate and environmental issues, but didn’t know where to go to learn more or to start finding solutions.
“It’s such a massive, massive issue that it can feel, you know, like impossible work,” she said.
In her position at the NRPC, she wants to help provide the next generation with the tools and resources she didn’t have.
This spring and fall, she’ll be visiting Franklin and Grand Isle high schools to talk to students about not only about the personal, environmentally conscious decisions they can make right now, but about the green careers they can pursue in the future.
“We're going to need a really big workforce to make all of this weatherization happen and to reach our other goals,” she said. “I want to make sure that young people know that those jobs exist.”
Valenta will also work with school districts to coordinate visits from green employers, like solar installers and weatherization organizations. She’s also excited about the prospect of bringing a “Green Job Fair” to the county, a project she said has been successful in other regions.
“I know I would have really loved to have had that when I was in high school, so I'm just kind of basing it off of what young Marlena would have wanted,” she said.
