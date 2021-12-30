MONTPELIER – Vermont’s fishing regulations have been simplified to provide additional fishing opportunities.
“We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board, and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont,” said Eric Palmer, director of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Fish Division. “These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”
Some additional highlights include:
In certain lakes and ponds, the winter harvest season for trout will start on Jan. 1.
You can keep eight trout from streams and rivers. This means eight total fish of any combination of brook, brown or rainbow trout.
Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations.
All of these changes mean that the number of tables in the Fishing Guide is reduced from ten to three
To get all the details, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com where you can download a copy of the 2022 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS or grab a hard copy at one of many license agent locations across the state.
