FRANKLIN COUNTY — Vermont’s fifth season is notoriously its messiest.
Just ask Bob and Dennice Perry, who live on a small property at the very top of Black Falls Road in Montgomery.
The property itself is beautiful: surrounded by gorgeous trees, off the grid, a black and white cat running around, the sound of a roaring stream always within range.
“We don’t have any running water … well … I guess we do,” Dennice said laughing, pointing to the stream.
But property like this comes with its challenges, especially in mid-April when a yearly feature of Vermont life — mud season – affects communities around the state in a variety of ways.
“If you don’t have to come into town, don’t come into town right now,” said Mark Brouillette, director of public works and road commissioner for the town of Montgomery. “Wait another couple of weeks … More traffic on the roads just makes them worse.”
For some it's been the worst season ever. Others are just beginning to see the fruits of years of municipal infrastructure work bolster their roads. As a result, some towns aren’t seeing any issues at all.
“I can honestly tell you, I just got done riding all the roads, our [roads] have been superb,” said Fairfax highway supervisor Tim Germaine.
For about the last decade, Fairfax has been investing approximately $150,000 a year on a stone-based mixture that is finally yielding positive results.
In Montgomery on the other hand, the Perrys had no access to the world outside their property for an entire week. Bob said he tried to drive down Black Falls Road for groceries and felt his car sinking into the ground. He knew he had to turn around and stay home.
Brouillette said many families in town were forced to abandon their cars for all-terrain vehicles.
“Local people understand,” Brouillette said. “Welcome to Vermont’s fifth season.”
Ed Thompson, owner of Thompson Towing LLC in Enosburg Falls, said his business, which serves all of Franklin County, is seeing up to 25 calls for help each weekend.
“Don’t drive up a mountain in your Toyota Prius,” he said. “Nothing against Prius, but that’s not what it’s made for.”
Worst season ever in Montgomery
Bob and Dennice Perry have lived at their property in Montgomery since 2005, but Bob has been visiting there since he was 12 years-old when it was his grandmother’s in the 1960s.
Every year, road conditions have gotten worse, and Brouillette agreed.
“Our graders said the roads were the worst they’ve ever seen,” Brouillette said. “Montgomery has some of the worst roads in Franklin County right now.”
Bob remembers when the slope of their property was four feet lower than it is now, but as each mud season passes and more dirt is put on top of the road to fix it, the height has increased.
Every year, the couple puts about $300 to $400 dollars into fixing their car as a result of road conditions. This year, the Perrys have already paid $300 for body work, Dennice said.
“We’re just hoping she doesn’t break again before this is over,” Bob said.
A marker of mud season is the arrival of the fleets of road graders that scrape down uneven and bumpy roadways and level out the frost heaves from the winter. But Brouillette said he advised that people should try to remain off the roads anyway, at least until the ground hardens up.
“In some places, [the ruts] can be six-inches deep,” Brouillette said of the mud.
While Thompson said he and his towing crew anticipate the flurry of calls every year for rescues from the mud, Brouillette said the calls he usually gets are from newcomers and people meeting mud season for the first time.
“Once I explain mud season to them, they’re not too happy,” he said. “Usually when they call me, I say ‘When did you move into town?’”
Fairfax finds a solution
Driving on Fairfax’s 34 miles of dirt roads over a decade ago during mud season, you would have been driving through soup.
But this year, it’s been a different story.
Germaine said the town has been seeing some of its best conditions on account of an initiative that took hold ten years ago, which changed Fairfax’s approach to dirt roads and the mixture that’s laid on them.
For the last few years, the Highway Department has been combining three different products into a stone-based mixture to put on the roads. This mixture, Germaine said, is designed to drain the water and dry out really quickly.
“It doesn't make that silty mud,” he said. “So, when it rains, yeah it gets a little bit mushy at first, but it dries right out super fast.”
The department spends all of the non-winter months laying down the base little by little on top of the road.
Germaine said that although this doesn’t fix what’s underneath the main road base, this mixture is in effect building another base on top. That’s why it’s taken a little while to see the improvement since work began a decade ago.
Fairfax has chosen to invest a lot in its roads, spending $150,000 to $200,000 a year on the stone-base mixture. Germaine said it makes a big difference.
“It's expensive, but it works, and if you were to ride these roads and then bump over into some of the other towns and see what they're doing and what they're using, you'll see the difference,” he said.
In Montgomery, Brouillette said the public works department addresses the situation every year through spot-treatment on the town’s 43 miles of dirt roads. Gravel trucked in from St. Albans is poured into the bottom of the holes and dents in the road before it’s packed with soil in the hopes that the hole won’t return next year.
But every year the mud finds another way to capture the roadways.
“Right now, around 30 miles of roads are in pretty rough shape,” Brouillette said. “The worst roads are Black Falls road, Route 58 and Hazen’s Notch road was pretty bad … There’s been a lot of people getting stuck.”
Brouillette said he’s walked the roadways with members of the Vermont Department of Transportation and has hoped to get an emergency declaration of state support for the town as well as a reimbursement of the money spent on road fixes.
“The affordability of paved roads is one of the problems,” Brouillette said. “I’d like to pave more roads, but that’s costly too.”
Recently, crews repaved two miles of road in Montgomery which cost $175,000, he said.
New paving would cost around $300,000 per mile and the town already has $250,000 worth of road repairs to take care of. Public Works has a budget of around $400,000 for the year.
For now, Brouillette said victims of the mud pray that a farmer on a tractor is nearby to tow them out, but Thompson said an ounce of prevention is worth more than a call to AAA.
A part of Vermont
While mud season makes travel more difficult for many, for others, it’s an opportunity for adventure and recreation.
“It's a different mud season [for us],” said Tim Hathaway, president of the Green Mountain 4WD Club. “What you're talking about is road conditions, stuff like that, things have been worse this year than they've been in a long time. That isn't what we do. We literally go play in the mud, we go to try to find it but it's out in the woods.”
Founded in 1982, club members take their 4x4 trucks and ATVs and go out searching for mud.
During the spring, summer and fall they go on trails and have mud runs at least once a month, finding private property to stay on for the weekend, Hathaway said.
This year, the group is just starting to get their season going again, as the weather gets warmer and the ice starts to melt — creating a perfect muddy consistency.
But still, Vermont’s dirt roads remain all at once a bane for drivers and a part of the state’s rural, romantic image.
“I’m a Vermont boy, so I like the dirt roads,” Thompson said. “Some of these roads are just so beautiful when they’re nice, once it dries out.”
