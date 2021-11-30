Positions are available on the board of Franklin County's Natural Resources Conservation District.
Rick Hopkins, state Natural Resources Conservation Council Chair, announced the availability of nominating petitions for the statewide elections of district supervisors in each of the fourteen Natural Resource Conservation Districts.
Natural Resources Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the state's Soil Conservation Act to cooperate with landowners and municipalities in applying conservation practices to the land.
Conservation Districts sponsor and coordinate educational, technical and financial assistance to address water quality and the conservation of natural resources. Conservation Districts offer a unique and powerful vehicle for citizens to become involved with local conservation work and establish programs that protect the environment.
Please visit FranklinCountyNRCD.org for more information about your local Conservation District — the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District.
To have your name placed on the Jan. 19, 2022 election ballot for the office of District supervisor, a person must have a minimum of 25 signatures on nominating petitions.
Anyone residing within a district may run for office of conservation district supervisor. Anyone owning land and residing within a District may sign a nominating petition. Supervisors for each Conservation District board are elected for a term of five years.
The deadline for submitting nominating petitions to your local Conservation District office is Dec. 10.
