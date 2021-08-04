ST ALBANS — The 25th annual Rabies Bait Drop begins this Thursday as a part of Vermont’s continued efforts to stop the spread of rabies in wild animals, according to a press release from the Vermont Department of Health.
The rabies drop will conclude Aug. 12, authorities said.
The rabies vaccine is transformed into a sweet-smelling edible bait that attracts small mammals like raccoons and will be dropped by aircraft and distributed by hand in residential centers across rural areas of Vermont, the release stated.
“The bait drop is an example of public health at work across agencies, both state and federal,” Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Kwit said in the release. “We are grateful to have partners like the USDA Wildlife Services and the Vermont of Fish and Wildlife Department.”
Residents are advised not to touch the rabies packs and that officials will make sure the packs are dropped in places where wild animals can find them, the release stated.
Approximately 450,000 packs will be dropped across 100 communities and nine counties, including Bakersfield, Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.