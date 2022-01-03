Editor’s Note: This piece was written by Heather Kohser. Data was compiled by Ken Copenhaver.
FRANKLIN COUNTY — The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count was held for the 35th year on Dec. 19 in the area encompassing the Champlain Islands, St. Albans, Point au Roche, NY, Swanton and Georgia.
Twenty-five dedicated birders and sixteen attentive feeder watchers scoured the snowy, blustery landscape, counting every bird they saw or heard.
Early morning snow and unplowed roads prevented all but two teams from their typical pre-dawn starts for owling, contributing to a low owl count of only one species, an Eastern Screech Owl heard by the Alburgh team.
The lake was mostly open water, unlike many years of the Christmas Bird Count (CBC), and water birds were likely scattered over the entirety of the area, a possible factor in the lower-than-normal counts.
The Common Goldeneye was not so common this year, with only 448 seen, a surprising new count low. A medium-sized duck, the Common Goldeneyes, sport large heads that slope to form a triangular look. The males have a flashy white spot behind their bill, and in flight both sexes have large visible white wing patches and a characteristic whistling sound that can be easily heard during their fast flights.
Similarly, only 60 Common Mergansers were spotted, compared to many years when these distinctive diving beauties number in the thousands, with a count high of 7,981 in 2013. Interestingly, both these species of ducks prefer to nest in cavities of dead trees carved out by large woodpeckers, like the six Pileated teams counted.
Our Isle La Motte team was thrilled to spot 7 Hooded Mergansers, the smaller, yet striking crested species, feeding near the bridge. Other teams saw them as well, counting a total of 55.
Fortunately, the Point au Roche, NY team spied two Red-Breasted Mergansers, fashionably fancy with messy looking head feathers and long red serrated bills, good for holding slippery fish. This species has not been counted on the CBC since 2017.
Herring Gulls remained elusive this year, with only 31 identified, a new count low, beating the last low number of 52 in 2006. We missed seeing the Horned Grebe, for the sixth consecutive year.
A rare find was one American Wigeon, viewed in Point au Roche. This vocal dabbling duck, with a white crown, has only been counted in the area’s CBC four other times, last in 2004.
Another rare miss this year was the Ruffed Grouse, not seen for the past two counts. Expectantly, our Isle La Motte team crunched through fresh snow, wishing to flush one of these furtive, dappled game birds into view. We could imagine its presence roosting on dead wood or warming under drift of snow, its toes with projections that act like snowshoes, a celebrated bird to count on the island’s south end in past years.
The wild turkeys held strong this year with birding teams counting 128. Tied for a low count this year, only one Pine Siskin was seen. Teams saw ten Lapland Longspurs, 23 Snow Buntings, and 13 Eastern Bluebirds brightened the day.
Bald Eagles were soaring stars this year, with teams counting 13 throughout the area, nearing the high of 15 on two other count years. A juvenile was a joy to behold, with characteristic brown body and brown and white mottled wing plumage, eating a meal perched on a high cottonwood tree branch, on the shore of St. Anne’s Shrine. Other raptor highlights were 23 Red-tailed Hawks identified hanging in the air, kiting for prey, or still on a branch or a telephone pole peering about for motion in the snow.
Teams saw an average number compared to other years, of four Northern Harriers, but only one each of Sharp-shinned, Rough-legged and Cooper’s Hawks. All three species tied for low counts this year.
Woodpeckers knocked our socks off, with a new record high of 14 Red-bellied woodpeckers sighted. With black and white barred wings and pale belly feathers usually obscuring the red, males sport red head and napes, while females only have red napes. These delightful woodland birds also visit backyard suet feeders.
Previously, a rare species for this area’s CBC, we’ve counted it for eight consecutive years.
A thrill for the North Hero team, was the sighting of a Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, found in only two other count years. Leaving dead wood standing on one’s land is a great way to help woodpeckers find habitat for nesting. They typically excavate a new nest each year, often in the same dead tree. Abandoned woodpecker nest cavities are used by cavity nesting songbirds to raise their own broods. Teams counted many of these important songbirds such as: 67 White-breasted Nuthatches, 470 Black-capped Chickadees and 32 Tufted Titmice.
Wrens a winter rarity, were not seen, while Red-breasted Nuthatches were a rare miss, identified in 30 previous counts.
In total, 14,471 individual birds were counted this year, compared to an average count of 21,097. Half of this number were Snow Geese, numbering 7,077 birds. Subtracting Snow Geese from all past years counts, the total of 7,394 birds was the lowest number counted in the past 35 years.
This continues a general trend of decreasing counts. Sixty-two species were identified with the average diversity being 65 species. Citizen scientists of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count have contributed 122 years of valuable data that informs conservation decisions that protect birds.
Tragically, bird populations in the U.S. have declined by 3 billion since 1970. Research has shown that with just a little help from humans, birds can adapt and recover.
For ways you can help in your own backyard check out: www.Audubon.org/native-plants and www.Audubon.org/get-outside/activities
If you are interested in joining a CBC birding team, contact Terry Marron at tgmarron@comcast.net
