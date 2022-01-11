A USDA funded program, Vermont Pay for Phosphorus will compensate farmers who follow and build off of ongoing clean water programs.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) has opened applications to the program which hopes to provide 4.9 million dollars in direct payments to farms over 4 years for successful phosphorus management.
Vermont farmers who wish to apply for the program have until Jan. 31 to do so. Those who successfully enroll will be eligible for an initial payment of four thousand dollars per farm to encourage participation.
“Farmers have already been key partners, making great strides improving the environment, and this innovative approach gives them another tool to improve water quality, while rewarding them financially for the management of their land.” Gov. Phil Scott said, according to a press release.
VAAFM is planning to help 40 to 50 farms with data entry this year and to enroll 20 to 30 farms for an additional phosphorus reduction payment of up to $50,000 per farm in 2022.
Farmers can manage the requirements of this program independently or work with local Natural Resources Conservation District personnel at no cost to them
"I congratulate the Vermont Agency of Agriculture for creating this program that will reward good, climate-smart agricultural practices, while empowering farmers with the flexibility to make on-farm decisions that best suit their land. " Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) said, a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said according to a press release.
