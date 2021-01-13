ST. ALBANS — This Saturday, Jan. 16, St. Albans Recreation is launching the first in a series of outdoor education classes taught by local educator Paul Brown.
Here are five things to know before you go.
1. This week’s workshop, called “Snow Science and Winter Ecology,” is perfect for parents and children who are interested in learning more about the world around them.
Participants will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia and about the clothing and equipment needed for winter recreation. Students will also study how plants and animals adapt to harsh winter conditions.
You’ll build snow igloos, learn tracking skills and look for signs of wildlife in winter — even prepare and eat hearty and nutritious meals cooked outdoors!
2. This two-hour workshop, from 12-2 p.m., is taking place locally at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
Be sure to dress appropriately for colder weather, as this is an outdoor event. Wear layers, comfortable shoes and be sure to bring a pair of gloves — you’ll want warm hands to complete the activities.
3. The instructor, Paul Brown, enjoys sharing his passion for the outdoors with others. He has over 30 years of experience leading environmental and adventure-based education.
Brown is currently a teacher in the science department at Bellows Free Academy and is a certified rock climbing instructor from the American Mountain Guides Association. He also has first aid and medical training.
“More than anything, Paul enjoys being outdoors at all times of year, engaged in a wide variety of adventure pursuits and experiencing nature in one way or another,” according to the Saint Albans Recreation website.
4. Admission is $15 per person for St. Albans residents and $19 for non-residents.
Spots could fill up quickly, so be sure to register early on the Saint Albans Recreation website. https://bit.ly/3nFAjDG
5. Can’t make it this week? Join Paul Brown next week on Jan. 23.
Next week’s class is called “Wilderness Living & Natural Skills (Year-Round)” and will also take place at Hard’ack Recreation Area. Students will learn to prepare wild edible foods and medicinal plants and practice making a friction-fire. The class will also cover other general survival skills like shelter-building and navigation.
