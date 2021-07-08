Beginning at the Depot Museum in Swanton, you enter a magical world of misfit dragons and princesses, a story unfolding with each step forward.
The Swanton Public Library has set up a "Story Walk" featuring an original children's story and artwork.
From the Depot Museum to the Swanton Central School sit signs, each with a new page from an original children's story by author Rebecca Rupp.
"It features Michell, a dragon who is having a dreadful time in Dragon School," Rupp said in a July 8 interview. "He's failing, hand over fist. He can't blow a flame. He can't fly very well."
Rupp has been writing children's fiction for 20 years, and over the course she's learned that writing books for children takes a certain amount of cleverness.
The idea for the story walk came when they became popular during the pandemic, Rupp said.
Rupp saw the idea as an opportunity to continue doing what she loves, writing.
The story itself is an 'emperor's new clothes' type of story, Rupp said.
"I just wanted to write a story about a pair of misfits who really shouldn't have been misfits," she said.
She always liked "stories where it turns out that the clear thinker is the one that's not just following along with the herd."
The library had funding from Rise VT. Swanton Public Library Director, Caleb Rupp illustrated the book and installed the signs and Mike Barkyoumb built the signs.
