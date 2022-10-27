ENOSBURG — Tim and Sharyn Abbott have another prize-winning Holstein at the World Dairy Expo.
“Oakfield Solomon Footloose,” commonly called Footloose, won the Reserve Grand Champion spot during the International Holstein Show in Madison, WI.
The Abbotts are Vermont natives, with Sharyn growing up in Enosburg and Tim coming from Cabot. They met at the University of Vermont, where Tim pursued a degree in animal science and genetics, and they graduated a year apart. The Abbotts left the area to pursue their careers, but moved back 28 years ago after deciding they wanted to raise their children in Vermont.
In Enosburg, the Abbotts own Borderview Genetics, though no cattle are kept there anymore due to the intensive labor required for their types of cattle.
Their cow Footloose won this year at the World Dairy Expo, but the Abbotts had another national champion in 2017 that they sold in 2019.
“Our business is dealing with high-end genetic cows,” Tim Abbott said. “I’m trained as a geneticist and had my whole career in cattle genetics trying to develop better cows. I did that for 25-ish years, and now we’re doing this thing where we try to find young cows that we think will have the future to be the next champions.”
The Abbotts give credit to their experiences in Vermont as a reason for their success, with their time spent on family farms and in college at UVM as important teachers.
“Most of our mentors were people from Vermont, either professors at UVM or dairy people here in Vermont, so we grew up with the local flavor,” Tim Abbott said. “There’s a lot of great cow people here in Vermont and we had them as our mentors.”
Borderview Genetics, the Abbotts’ property in Enosburg, housed their cattle for years, but the area ultimately did not have the high-skilled labor required to care for the animals.
“It’s no different than horse racing, if you own a great racehorse, you either have them in Saratoga or Lexington, Kentucky,” Tim Abbott said. “We board our cattle at the best place to get a cow ready in the cow business. We miss having them here, but practically for the value of these cows, someone has to sit and babysit.”
However, the Abbotts want to make it clear their cows are not genetically modified animals. The cattle are selectively bred but not modified at a cellular level. Instead, eggs and semen from prize-winning cows and bulls are taken from the animals, fertilized in a lab in a process called in vitro fertilization, and placed in a surrogate cow.
A cow typically has one calf every nine months, but using in vitro fertilization, Footloose can have offspring grown much faster. Tim said Footloose produced 10 daughters in September, and they would like to be able to produce 10 to 15 calves a quarter if they can collect her eggs, or oocytes, every two weeks.
These embryos can be shipped around the world, as they are frozen and can stay viable during travel. Footloose’s offspring has been sold to groups in Australia, Germany and France.
“Our success is because of where we were raised,” Tim Abbott said. “We learned a lot about our industry from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.