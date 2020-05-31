ENOSBURGH – A Berkshire man was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped his vehicle in Enosburgh, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report posted late last week.
In their late May press release, FCSO reported stopping a vehicle between Enosburgh and Berkshire on May 20 after observing the vehicle perform a “burn out” in the road and accelerate away at an excess of 80 miles per hour.
Police reported the vehicle’s operator initially failed to yield to the following deputy before eventually coming to a stop at the top of a private driveway.
The operator, identified as Brandon Longley, 27, of Berkshire, reportedly showed signs of impairment and refused to be screened or provide a breath sample, according to the sheriff’s office’s news release.
Upon later screening during processing, police reported a breath sample from Longley resulting in a blood alcohol content level of 0.188 percent – more than twice the state’s legal limit for operating a vehicle.
Police reported arresting Longley on suspicion of driving under the influence with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol.
He was cited to appear in court in late June.