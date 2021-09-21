ENOSBURGH — A fishing and river access area in town is one of 14 parcels across three counties that were recently evaluated for potential water quality improvements, according to the Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC).
A partnership coordinated by NRPC completed the evaluations — which span Franklin, Lamoille and Chittenden counties — with the aim of improving water quality in northwest Vermont, according to the NRPC announcement on Tuesday.
Funding for the partnership comes from a contract between NRPC and the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
“Projects at several of the sites are moving forward into design or even construction. Some have received outside funding, while some are still pursuing it,” said Dean Pierce, senior planner for NRPC.
One of the sites studied is located at the junction of Village Drive and Duffy Hill Road in Enosburgh. About half of the site lies within the 100-year floodplain, according to the release. In a written evaluation of the site prepared by a consultant working for the Missisquoi River Basin Association (MRBA), the property provides opportunities for stormwater infiltration and flood storage.
Owners of the property allow paddlers into the Missisquoi River from their land, and Northern Forest Canoe Trails maintains a gravel parking area and access steps, according to NRPC.
Lindsey Wight, coordinator for the MRBA, has been involved with evaluation of the site and believes taking steps to protect the water quality and public access benefits of the property should be a priority.
“Establishing an easement on the property, for example, could protect the riparian buffer, which helps hold soil in place and filter out phosphorus so it does not reach the river,” Wight said. “Reducing sediment and phosphorus benefits the river and Lake Champlain.”
The partners developed criteria to determine priority of the projects, including nutrient reduction, cost-efficiency, likelihood of implementation and the need for water quality improvement, according to NRPC.
“As would be expected in efforts like this, in some cases the evaluations indicate projects aren’t really viable. An advantage of the approach is that the partners can learn that without spending a large amount of money,” Pierce said.
A second round of sites is being investigated by a new set of partners as part of a separate NRPC-DEC agreement, according to NRPC.
