ENOSBURGH — The “Park for All” plan is looking for funding and community support as it continues taking shape this spring with new garden beds and trees.
The project’s website, launched this year, features a donation box for community gardens, tree planting and a walking track at the soccer field, as well as opportunities for sponsorships to support spring plans to continue renovating and improving the space.
The $3 million “Park for All'' plan is an initiative by Enosburgh Parks and Recreation to transform the existing park next to the emergency services building into a fuller green space. When finished, it will have nature paths, a garden and a pond, said Amy Brewer, a RiseVT specialist for the Enosburg community who is helping the project through its growth period.
“We could really use an update [to the park],” Brewer said. “We need a plan for this big space. We wanted to make sure we were planning for the future.”
The plan is to create a space the public seeks out for activity, rather than just a place to watch a soccer game. Residents and non-residents alike will have the ability to take a break, walk, jog, picnic and play, encouraging more Vermonters to gather outdoors.
“We want it to be a place for gathering,” she said.
The plan will also address safety concerns. The park is close to the Enosburgh emergency services building and Brewer said there has been local concern over entrances to the park and how close they are to the entrances and exits of the emergency services building.
The Park for All would ideally shift traffic away from the emergency services entrances and garage and also add amenities to the park to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Planned landscaping and gardening will change the face of the park over the next few years, Brewer said. And the town is gearing up for its next steps: getting feedback from the greater community while the town seeks engineers for the project and acquires land easements.
Plan aims for more activity
The town selectboard adopted the master plan for the “field of dreams” in Enosburgh last summer.
The ideal finished park will have a pavilion, public restrooms and play structures, an additional baseball or softball field and accessibility for all ages.
The project will evolve through seven phases and will include the creation of a garden, a pond, a nature path and a playground with fixtures. Improvements will also be made to the existing soccer and baseball fields.
In 2018, the town recreation department applied for a municipal planning grant for the project and received $21,700 the next year. Around $2,000 is being used from the recreation budget toward the project, and a grant from RISE Vermont built a gaga ball pit this summer, Brewer said.
So far, the existing basketball court has been striped for pickleball, the gaga ball pit has been built and the campaign’s website officially launched this year, Brewer said.
For health’s sake
The idea behind developing the park is to get more people outside for their health’s sake.
Brewer said organizers used studies showing a connection between mental and physical well being and accessible green spaces to justify their plans.
A 2019 report from academic journal Scientific Reports concluded that spending 120 minutes outside per week was directly related to reports of good mental and physical wellbeing. Dr. Teresa L. Penbrooke referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an article from March 2020 detailing the need for access to well-kept green and blue spaces and their positive effects on physical and mental health. Penbrooke also said that poorly kept green spaces can have an opposite effect.
The investment is study and community-based, created to support the town’s active recreation department and to get Enosburghers outside, Draper said.
“It's good for your health, good for the economy and attracts people to the community,” Draper said.
