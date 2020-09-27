ENOSBURGH — An Enosburgh man has been charged with once again violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release.
According to Vermont State Police, Reyes Garcia-Ortiz, 25, police were alerted on Friday that Garcia-Ortiz had violated the order.
Garcia-Ortiz was also charged with violating an abuse prevention order in July, when he allegedly tried to hit a vehicle driven by the holder of the order with his own vehicle.
Garcia-Ortiz was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order and three counts of violation of conditions of release. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 bail.