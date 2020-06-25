ST. ALBANS — An Enosburgh man was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on I-89 shortly after midnight on Thursday.
According to Vermont State Police, Urial Hernandexzramos, 29, of Enosburgh, was stopped for a traffic infraction.
The officer then found Hernandezramos to be impaired and took him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. VSP provided no information on the evidence which led the officer to conclude Hernandezramos was impaired.
Hernandezramos was taken into custody, processed and released into a friend's custody, according to VSP. He is schedule to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Aug. 25.