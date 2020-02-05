GEORGIA — An Enosburgh man has been charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Highway here.
According to Vermont State Police, Wayne B. Honaker, 27, was taken into custody after a trooper responded to a motor vehicle complaint at the Maplefield gas station and convenience store on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m..
The statement from VSP gives no indication what evidence the officer had of Honaker's intoxication.
Honaker was also charged with driving while license criminally suspended. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 16 to answer the charges.