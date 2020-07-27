GEORGIA — An Enosburgh man has been charged with careless and negligent operation after being seen speeding by Vermont State Police on Friday afternoon.
According to VSP, Robert L. Smith, 25, was spotted on I-89 driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph, passing several other vehicles and sporting a flashing amber light on his vehicle at around 3:20 p.m.
After leaving the interstate at Exit 18, Smith was stopped and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 29 to answer the charge against him.