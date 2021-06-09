ENOSBURGH - The Enosburgh Historical Society has received a $5,000 matching grant toward repairs and refurbishment of the Lincoln Park Doughboy Statue in Enosburg Falls.
Funding for the project was made possible through the sponsorship of Captain Jedediah Hyde Chapter, Morrisville, VT, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. East Coast Copper in Colchester is handling the renovation work, which includes repairing cracks, removing old paint, buffing, and refinishing the statue.
“We were very excited to receive the DAR’s support for this important project,” said Cindy Weed. EHS president. “The American Legion Post #42 is 100% behind this and largely responsible for making this happen for our community.”
The sculpture, “The Spirit of the American Doughboy”, a striding bronze infantryman with rifle and grenade in hand was placed in Lincoln Park on November 11, 1930 as a tribute to the 81 men of Enosburg who served in World War I. Created by sculptor Ernest Moore Viquesney, it is one of 150 Viquesney doughboys that have been accounted for in the United States, one of two in Vermont.
“When we removed the Doughboy in November, 2020, we initially thought this foot might have been home to a small animal. It turns out it was filled with the same epoxy type material that had been poured in the base. East Coast Copper had to carefully remove as much of that as possible in order to complete the brazing repairs,” said Dan Cunningham, Commander of Post 42.
“The project is long overdue and well deserved,” Weed added. “This wonderful monument was sheltered behind a chain link fence for years, falling into disarray, but soon will stand in all its glory on a granite pedestal atop a beautifully manicured grassy mound surrounded by a new black wrought iron fence.”
Weed says they hope the statue will be back in the park this summer but are requesting community feedback on a dedication ceremony.
