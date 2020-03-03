ENOSBURGH – Voters in Enosburgh have approved a $1 million general fund and $1.1 million highway budget from the floor Tuesday morning as residents assembled for the town’s annual Town Meeting Day elections.
While both funds grew under the selectboard’s proposed budget this year, with most of those costs associated with the addition of a grant writer and economic development coordinator’s position, voters approved both without amendments
The town had also budgeted to bring town officials’ salaries up to the county average and bolstered funding for the town’s increasingly active recreation department.
Voters likewise approved all proposed allocations to local nonprofit organizations and service groups without amendment.
As Enosburgh elects its town officials by Australian ballot, results are still pending for the day’s scheduled selectboard races and other officers.
The Messenger will update this story as more results become available.