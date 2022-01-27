ENOSBURG FALLS — The Village’s draft budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year currently includes an 18.72% increase thanks to the creation of a new position in the parks and recreation department.
The total increase sits at $70,359 up from last year.
Enosburg created Island View Park in 2010. In the decade since, the park has seen increased use. More staff is now needed to maintain its success.
“There are increasing expectations in the community,” said Village Manager John Elwell. “This community has changed a lot, and it's a very different place than when I started here 17 years ago. We want to make sure people can depend on those expectations.”
Overseeing the park is only one aspect of the new position. The new staff member could act on an increase in requests for snow removal, trim and remove overgrown brush and clear some pull-off areas, such as the one in front of the bridge of flowers.
Painting, mowing lawns, plowing snow and installing new benches on town-owned property will also be potential projects.
“We don’t want to get to the point of diminishing returns,” Elwell said. “The point where we have spread our services too thin, and core services begin to falter. We don't want to get there.”
The new position may not be funded through the entire year — rather, the board is considering beginning the position in June, which would change its duties and responsibilities. Currently, there are three village workers taking care of the parks.
New expectations
“We’re methodically trying to take all of the desires and wishes of themselves and the community and weigh those against the resources of the community so we can make sound decisions,” Elwell said.
In the long term, Elwell said the board of trustees will be looking to revitalize the Vital Village master plan, but that this year nothing in the budget addresses any major upgrades yet.
Also on the docket is a new Class B operator position, and a proposed new disabled-compliant crosswalk along with a flashing beacon system. There’s another proposed crosswalk on Pearl Street, and two other beacons (4 new flashing beacons in total) on Main Street.
Elwell said they were also looking at funding two new Welcome to Enosburg Falls signs on the borders of the Village.
“Things that didn't used to be done that are now done,” Elwell said. “We don't want to throw too many surprises at the community. Our role is to provide as much stability as we can to our citizens. A lot of people are trying to find stability in the world we live in.”
