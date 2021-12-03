FRANKLIN COUNTY— This summer, the second wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be delivered to communities in Vermont, and some municipalities are dreaming big.
“There’s a lot to do,” said Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau. “This is a great opportunity for our community.”
Franklin County’s smallest communities are looking at ARPA funding as an opportunity to build up infrastructure and improve municipal processes. These COVID-19 relief grants, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, are a once in a lifetime opportunity, and local leaders are both excited and overwhelmed by the possibilities.
Franklin County is slated to receive two complete payments of approximately $2,585,892 each to non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs) and two payments of $4,797,879 that would go to county government but will instead go to municipalities because Vermont has no county government, documents from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) showed.
Delivered in two stages, the State of Vermont is receiving a total of $1.25 billion from the federal government. Roughly $200 million of the state’s dollars will be handed down to local governments.
The first half was delivered this past summer. The second half is expected in summer 2022.
The VLCT estimates ARPA funds are the only unrestricted financial assistance that local governments have received from the federal government since the early 1980s, and municipalities have a lot of wiggle room as they decide what to do with the funds.
Some restrictions, however, still apply. The U.S. Treasury allows a project’s use as long as it fits under one of five large umbrellas:
- Supports public health expenditures
- Addresses negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency
- Replaces lost public sector revenue
- Provides premium pay for essential workers
- Invests in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Allocations to each municipality are based on population, which means the largest population centers in Franklin County are set to receive the most funds. But even the county’s smallest towns, like Berkshire, are receiving game-changing grants.
Town Clerk Emily Fecteau said that while Berkshire has made no major municipal decisions on how to spend its $262,007, increasing broadband capabilities is a common topic of discussion in the town.
Conversations in Fairfax are similar, according to Town Manager Sarah Hadd. A public solicitation has already been conducted in the town encouraging emails from locals telling town officials what they would like to see. At this point, however, feedback is still in the early stages.
Enosburg could rebuild downtown
Enosburgh Town Clerk Billie Jo Draper told the Messenger she’s heard talk of potentially buying a new fire engine or ambulance, but like many other towns, no hard decisions have officially been made regarding spending. Hopefully a community survey will gather more public input to decide what projects the town wants to tackle and when, she said.
The Town has received $78,463 and $145,581 respectively thus far.
John Ellwell, village manager of Enosburg Falls, said a whole host of projects could benefit from funding. Already, the board of trustees has approved $4,000 for the purchase of computers, a big screen and electronic equipment to once again make board meetings hybrid-optional.
The village might also use funds for a wastewater line that needs replacing in the next few years. A scoping study completed in October and a poll for downtown businesses in the village identified four priorities as a part of the ongoing Vital Village investment project. A master plan study for the downtown revitalization project was completed in June 2019, and dozens of projects were identified in that study too.
Projects include a reconfiguration of central Main Street, upgrades and improvements to the central core of the downtown area — including parking and aesthetic improvements — and crosswalk improvements for the Missisquoi Rail Trail and pedestrian safety.
“It’s basically a complete rebuild of the downtown area,” Ellwell said.
Swanton wants community space
In Swanton, Beliveau said the town needs new water valves and the construction of a river crossing that will allow for an additional waterline for Swanton. It will, however, cost around $800,000.
Swanton also needs updates to the Village Complex Building. Belliveau said due to lack of adequate space, its general conference room has been transformed into a squad room. The auditorium isn’t currently being used like it normally would be — for parties, showers and the like — and is instead where COVID-19 vaccines are administered and where the Missisquoi Valley School District meets.
Ultimately, Swanton needs more space, and the $700,000 it’s slated to acquire in addition to the $400,000 already in-hand, could be the key, Beliveau said.
Improvements and infrastructure are about fundamentally blooming their community, he said.
“This is all about culture and climate,” Beliveau told the Messenger. “You should have a building that people admire. We’ve been working on plans for the past four years, but we want to do it in stages.”
