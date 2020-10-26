ENOSBURG — Earlier this month, fifth grade students at Enosburg Falls Elementary School learned to make moving panoramas with the assistance of local puppeteer Sarah Frechette.
The panoramas were part of a study of fairy tales that melded literacy instruction and the fine arts. Students came up with their own endings for fairy tales and used those fairy tales as inspiration in creating the moving panoramas with hand colored moving scrolls and paper puppets.
Moving panoramas were a popular art form in the mid-19th century and this project allowed students to create a contemporary version with desk top theaters.
The students performed the endings of their fairy tales with their moving panoramas. Those online performances were recorded and Frechette is editing them into a video the students can share with family and friends.
Frechette met with students via Google Meet, beginning with a series of workshops on how to build a moving panorama. Her two week residency at the school was paid for by a Teaching Artist Grant from the Vermont Arts Council.
Fifth grade teacher Alyssa Wieland helped secure the grant funding.
