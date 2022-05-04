ENOSBURG FALLS — Beginning in June, anyone over the age of 65 will have their own private spot in the Enosburg Public Library where they can play cards, do crafts and meet up with friends.
“With COVID-19, we became much more aware of how seniors are in need of community,” director Brenda Stanley said. “We’re talking about a demographic that, in many ways, our community has forgotten about.”
Thanks to a $3,000 Librarians Transforming Communities grant awarded in December from the American Library Association, the EPL has a little extra cash to put toward improving its offerings. And Stanley said she wrote the grant application specifically with seniors in mind.
Last week, the library invited senior community members to two forums about how to tailor library offerings to them. Several seniors attended each session at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to share lemonade and pastries and talk about what they hoped for from their library.
“Your timing couldn’t be better, Brenda,” said Betsy Reed, one of the attendants at the forum. “We’re coming right out of isolationism.”
“And with the isolation, some of the elderly are not going to come out ever again,” Linda Epley added.
Forum topics included a lounge area, legal advice, information on fraud and help understanding smartphones.
“I need help technologically,” Reed said. “I want to get a basic phone, but I don’t need Twitter or any of that … I just need the ability to operate one, and I haven’t a clue.”
“Every once in a while I take a really good photo [with my phone], but I don’t know how I did it,” Epley added. “I take a lot of pictures of my shoes.”
Attendees agreed that technological assistance and know-how would go a long way toward increasing connection in the face of isolation, they said. They wanted to know how to put pictures on their computers and print them out so they could frame them, as well as how to identify misinformation.
Reed also mentioned how she would love to learn more about other cultures and politics, and hosting speakers at the library would be a crowd draw. A seniors-only book club, more large-print books and movie screenings would also go over well, attendees said.
“I want to have my eyes opened more often,” Reed said.
But the favorite topic of them all, was the transformation of the spare room into a hub once a week, all day, where seniors could meet for coffee, use a Chromebook or television, play cards and share in potlucks. Next month, the room will become a warm and friendly space just for those aged 65 and over open one day a week. The day is still being decided, Stanley said.
Reed and Epley agreed that information from resources like Age Well would also be very valuable for the area’s citizens, as well as information about fraud and how to avoid it. There were also calls for more programming for just men, who — especially if they are widowers or alone — become very lonely, and stop going out more often. Stanley said the library is reaching out to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife for programming ideas.
Stanley and assistant director Lisa Smith said last week’s forums were immensely helpful in gathering process and perception data from their readers. They hope people will continue to give feedback.
Whether it is a garden club, quilting, cookies and coding or poetry readings, the EPL is constantly looking for more ways to connect their community.
For now, bibliophiles can look forward to lounging outside on the EPL’s benches while working and enjoying the beds of flowers that will soon be planted. Hopefully, with the help of more grant funding, Stanley is hoping for octagon-shaped picnic tables that will provide even more space for families to picnic and sink into another thrilling and adventurous tale.
