ENOSBURG — For 130 years, the halls of the Enosburg Opera House have been home to arts of forms, drawing thespians, musicians and patrons to northern Vermont.
But for the past two years, the global COVID-19 pandemic shut the doors and windows of the massive theater, postponing many of the events that brought whole communities together such as wedding receptions, baby showers, pageants and craft shows.
Next Friday, the halls of the opera house will once again be filled with song — specifically bagpipes, penny whistles and electric guitar. The Enosburg Opera House will kick-off its season March 18 with Prydein, the locally-based Celtic rock band. Local ensemble Cadillac Jack is the opening performer.
Opera House Director Suzanne Hull-Casavant said the performance is a long time coming. The theater canceled the remainder of its shows in 2020 and has since been closed to the public. The space underwent renovations during that time, including new paint and stained glass window replacements.
As part of the Celtic-themed celebration, McClurgg’s Scottish Pub will cater the bar and a food truck from The Phoenix House in Berkshire will provide homemade eats.
The path to reopening
Hull-Cassavant said that while the two-year closure was devastating for the arts scene, she and other supporters of the opera house never lost hope that one day their beloved theater would come back to life.
“As a board member, in that sort of situation you end up spending a lot more time and effort than you may have initially expected to,” Hull-Cassavant said. “But it was our priority. We focused on the facility and bringing it back to life.”
After some unfortunate layoffs due to a canceled season, the remaining staff of the opera house sprang into work. The venue would reopen come hell or high water, and this unexpected down-time gave them the opportunity to concentrate on what they could fix up in the meantime. They hosted a golf tournament fundraiser, continued virtual holiday shows and met to discuss future plans, despite no playbills being issued.
The scariest part of preparing for the future, Hull-Cassavant said, was preparing for the big night: opening night. Start-up costs, fundraisers and promoting the theater, once again, to the audience.
The board found that they were not the only ones dreaming of a theater alive once again. Patrons and benefactors flocked in support, and with the addition of several arts-related grants, the opera house got a well-deserved touch-up.
Now on the brink of re-opening, Hull-Cassavant said the next big task is to reignite the community's love of the arts and neighborhood celebration.
“We have local music right down the street that you don’t have to travel to,” Hull-Cassavant said.
“And add low ticket prices,” Kim Covert-Airoldi, the venue’s publicity, marketing and office manager added.
Airoldi and Hull-Cassavant, along with other volunteers and friends of the venue, have been keeping a close eye on guidance for arts spaces. They began following Higher Ground on social media, and have since adopted similar guidelines for guests if they plan to attend a performance at the opera house: proof-of-vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test.
“We want to make sure everyone is safe, but that they all have a good time,” Hull-Cassavant said.
The arts are essential
Hull-Cassavant served as manager of the opera house from 2007-2013, but in 2017 came back to serve as a board member and as chair of the board. Airoldi started at the opera house this November. Both are long-time patrons and enthusiastic supporters of the arts who have loved them since childhood.
“The arts are everything,” Airoldi “I’ve seen so many kids come through here, and the memories they made, the confidence they build – it’s paramount.”
“It’s rounding out what we have to offer as a community,” Hull-Cassavant said. “I think it’s important to keep that connection to creativity and make sure there’s always a place for the arts to go.”
Arts, the two agreed, are essential for all members of the community. They inspired people to dream, and the performances at the Opera House bring communities and visitors alike together for nights of magic.
Today, the board of directors for the Enosburg Opera House and the venue’s supporting patrons are focused on moving the rejuvenated venue into the present. In addition to booking shows of all kinds including plays, improv troupes, arts exhibits, craft shows and this year’s main show, titled ‘Midlife Cowboy,’ the theater is also on the lookout for other food trucks they can invite to their venues to make the evenings even more fun and delicious.
They’re also hoping to perform more shows: while Hull-Cassavant has long-standing love for musicals like ‘Wicked’ and ‘Guys and Dolls’, Airoldi said it was the ‘Mystery of Edwin Drood’ and the ‘Phantom of the Opera’ that captured her heart.
“There was never a question of ‘if’ the Opera House was going to open again,” Hull-Cassavant said. “It was a question of ‘when?’”
