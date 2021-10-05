Enosburg Opera House is receiving $13,721 in tax credits as a part of Gov. Phil Scott’s Downtown and Village Center Tax Incentive, according to a Sept. 30 press release.
The money will be used to support carpentry, painting and other exterior improvements on the building as a part of a $54,885 project to restore the opera house.
The opera house was given to the town of Enosburg by B.J. Kendall, a pharmacist who made his fortune marketing remedies for horse ailments, in 1892, according to the Enosburg Opera House’s website.
More recently, it has served as a performance space for comedians, musicals and other theatrical performances but has been shut down due to COVID-19.
The Enosburg Opera House has previously received funding from the department of Housing and Rural Development, according to its website.
Scott announced that 28 projects in 22 designated downtowns and village centers in Vermont would be funded.
The awards are projected to generate over $83 million in building improvements and infrastructure to support economic and community development through supporting building projects, according to the press release.
