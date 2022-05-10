MONTGOMERY — An Enosburg motorcyclist was pronounced dead-on-scene when his motorcycle struck a vehicle on Saturday in Montgomery.
Enosburg resident Winfield Mueller, 61, died after colliding with another vehicle while trying to pass it May 7 on Route 118.
At 2:43 p.m., Montgomery resident Sarah Desautels, 52, was reportedly driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo traveling northbound. Mueller was driving a 1998 Harley 1200 behind her, Vermont State Police records state.
Desautels attempted to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of Route 118 and Bank Road, and at the same time, Mueller attempted to pass her vehicle on the left-hand side, according to reports.
Mueller’s motorcycle struck Desautels’ vehicle and ejected him from the seat of the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mueller’s motorcycle was totaled, and Desautels’ was uninjured, according to police.
Vermont State Police said they were assisted by the Enosburg Rescue and Montgomery Fire Departments, and that the investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with any information about the crash contact the St. Albans State Police Barracks.
