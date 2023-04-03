ENOSBURG — In the halls of Enosburg Middle School, sixth and seventh graders are placing inventory orders, dealing with rowdy customers, scheduling shifts and tracking finances.
However, this isn’t part of any class — it’s a snack cart business venture, created and run by students for students, with a little help from school faculty.
The idea came to fruition inspired by previous stack carts in Enosburg Middle School that were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic due to staffing troubles on the school’s side. Now, students are running the cart.
Three students, sixth-grader Bella Clay and seventh-graders Payton Wood and Kathryn Shippert, along with the Enosburg seventh and eighth grade math teacher Samantha Fletcher, have been with the cart since the very beginning in mid-September.
Other students have helped out here and there, but the trio are the most consistently involved students.
In the beginning, the students worked with Fletcher to ask the school district for a small loan, to first buy products. Luckily, the bags of chips and other snacks they’re selling didn’t have a huge overhead cost and could quickly be paid off.
At $1 per snack, they still operate on a tight margin.
“We started our business kind of in debt when we bought all the snacks,” Wood said. “We first had to repay the money and then after we did that, it kind of skyrocketed. We were able to buy more because we were selling more.”
The cart sells basic snacks like Doritos and healthy fruit snacks, with some limitations. Fletcher said when they first started working on the idea, they had to work with the district food service coordinator to figure out exactly what could be sold in schools, following federal guidelines.
“Typically, is it whole grain? Is fruit or vegetable a primary ingredient? I was surprised we were allowed to sell Doritos, because it’s a chip,” Fletcher said. “But because it’s a whole grain corn chip it’s allowed. We can sell fruit snacks, but there’s a certain brand that’s based off fruit juice.”
Now, the group places orders through the companies that distribute the school’s lunch foods and are turning a healthy profit, after placing more orders for bags of Doritos and Rice Krispies Treats.
The profits aren’t going into the pockets of students or Fletcher, and instead goes directly back into the school. Every “employee” of the snack cart works by choice and for free, working twenty minutes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during Enosburg middle school’s snack break.
“Once we started making more of a profit, we did stuff for the school,” Shippert said. “We did a pancake breakfast with the money from the snack cart, so everyone in the school got a pancake.”
The group also financed snacks and drinks for a movie day in the middle school, making sure everybody got the full movie theatre experience.
“We put all of our profits back into the school,” Clay said.
The group has also learned business strategies years ahead of any high school or college classes, experiencing supply and demand and inventory sales. They’ve even introduced a punch pass card, offering students a free snack if they collect 20 punches.
With supply and demand, they’ve seen new products fly off the shelves as they’re introduced while products they’ve had, like Chex Mix, have stagnated. With an increased inventory, they’re learned to mark items down to still turn a profit but clear space so they can offer new products.
The current top seller? Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos.
Fletcher said outside of customer service skills, they can link classroom units to the snack cart. The seventh-graders had a unit on percent relationships, so Fletcher used the finances and percent markups of actual snacks in the snack cart to show the students how the unit applies to the real world.
For the trio of students, besides learning new skills and applying classroom concepts to the real world, helping out the school and their fellow students is one of the best parts. With snack prices cheaper than the gas station or Hannaford down the road, the snack cart can help fuel students on a budget.
“I’ve found it really exciting to be around everybody and know that I’m making them happy,” Wood said. “I find it more fun knowing that I’m selling snacks to people who may or may not be able to bring snacks from home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.