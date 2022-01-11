ENOSBURG FALLS — When the pandemic reached Vermont in 2020, people didn’t just stock up on toilet paper. They scoured the shelves for meat.
“We saw a huge rise in panic-buying because people were afraid of a meat shortage like other groceries,” said Enosburg Meat Market co-owner Armistice “Travis” Ryan. “Whole beef, half beef, whole pigs half pigs … “
So many people flooded the market on Bismark Street in search of meats and supplies that Ryan and his co-owner and brother Matt were regularly selling out of choice cuts.
“They are the reason we’re still around,” Ryan said of his loyal customers. “We were happy to do it for them.”
Ryan said the market moves more product now than it did before the pandemic, and he’s got hopes to grow the business. The next step is to get a state-approved butchering license to be able to cater to restaurants.
Starting a family business
The Enosburg Meat Market was opened by brothers Armistice “Travis” and Matt Ryan in 2018. Back then, it was a part-deli, part-butcher shop where locals could buy homemade sandwiches while purchasing meat for dinner. The sandwiches were popular lunches for neighborhood workers, and Ryan said he was very fond of some of the sandwiches they served.
But after a year, the food waste and additional cost of supplies were hindering the market, and the brothers decided to absolve the deli portion of the business and become a full-time butcher shop.
“Custom cuts are our bread and butter,” Ryan said. “Our business plan, every year, foresaw rapid growth.”
Today, the meat market does custom, top-notch quality cuts and partners with local farmers to sell Vermont-grown meat as well as “choice” midwestern meat. “Choice” standards, Ryan said, are one level above the standards set by most grocery chains.
In the summertime, the cold case is full of all things grillable: kabobs, sausages, steaks and hamburgers.
In the winter, with fewer people grilling, roasts and oven-ready items are more popular. Chickens, prime rib, rack roasts and pork chops are popular items, rather than the grab-and-go potato salads and steak tips of the summer.
Ryan said he and Matt don’t cut for the case Monday through Thursday, to ensure weekend shoppers get meat at peak freshness.
Coming on hard times
During the pandemic, the price of meat skyrocketed, Ryan said, and it hasn’t gone back down.
“I am paying more for [product] than I was selling it for a year ago,” he said. “We haven’t hit our profit margins in over a year.”
The profit margins for grocery stores like Hannaford’s are easier to reach for the company because money is made off of non-meat groceries like condiments, juice and frozen foods. Larger chain stores can sell rib eyes and sirloins for $6 per pound and lose money off of them, because it's made up in other sales.
“If I pay $16 per pound, I’m also paying for everything I throw away,” Ryan said.
While Ryan normally stocks up on turkeys for the holiday season at the market, last year he opted out of the gobbler game.
“I can’t compete with Hannaford’s price,” Ryan said. “I have to make my margin.”
Despite the uptick in prices, the community has turned out for the small business. Ryan said he meets new additions to his customer base every day. People keep patronizing the family meat market, often buying large whole and half animals in bulk.
The overwhelming support was so cherished by the team, Ryan said, that the market decided to host a month-long free meals program last year to celebrate the community. One of the most popular meals was their homemade chicken and biscuits.
“The community was very good to us,” Ryan said. “Still is. We’re really grateful for them.”
