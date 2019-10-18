ENOSBURG — An Enosburg man is facing charges after reportedly fleeing police on Thursday evening.
According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), a deputy stopped Michael Cline, 44, at the Maplefields in Enosburg for a registration and equipment violation.
"When the deputy made contact with the driver, the occupants of the vehicle became confrontational and failed to identify themselves," according to a statement from FCSO. The operator sped away onto Pearl Street.
The deputy followed, catching up with Cline in the driveway of his residence on Pearl Street.
Cline was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 25 to answer charges of attempt to elude and negligent operation.