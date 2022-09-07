BERKSHIRE — A 24-year-old man from Enosburg died Friday evening after driving his Kawasaki motorcycle into the side of a turning vehicle.
Vermont state troopers initially responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the Pine Cone Snack Bar on State Route 105 in Berkshire. Upon arrival at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Vermont state troopers found the motorcycle driver, Andrew Ward, dead in the crash.
According to police reports, Ward was driving west on 105 when Kevin Donna, 66, started a left-hand turn into the snack bar driveway.
Ward’s motorcycle collided with the passenger side of Donna’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox. Both vehicles caught fire and were burnt down to the frame as a result of the accident.
Donna and two other occupants of the car were transported to the Northwestern Medical Center for non-fatal injuries.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Berkshire Fire Department, Enosburg Fire Department, Enosburg Rescue, Richford Rescue and Cota’s Wrecker Service.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Any witnesses are being asked to contact VSP at 802-524-5993.
