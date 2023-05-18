SHELDON — An Enosburg man trying to evade a traffic stop ended up hitting a motorcycle driver last Thursday, May 11, killing the man on impact.
He has since been charged with manslaughter.
Vermont State trooper Andrew Underwood had initially tried to stop a Dodge Ram with its left tail light out on state Route 78 at around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday when the truck, driven by Jason Combs, 45, of Enosburg, turned onto Shawville Road in Sheldon.
Underwood followed as Combs accelerated away along the road, and while speeding along a right hand curve, Combs crossed into the left lane and hit a motorcycle at high speeds.
Christopher Ryea, 53, of Enosburg was the motorcycle driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the collision, Combs ran from the scene and was eventually taken into custody by Underwood.
Combs has been charged with manslaughter, grossly careless and negligent operation with death resulting, his fourth DUI and attempting to elude. He was ordered to be jailed with bail at the Northwest Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.