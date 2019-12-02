ENOSBURG — An Enosburg man has been charged with possession of regulated drugs and driving under the influence.
According to Vermont State Police, Eric Hull, 38, drove his vehicle off of the road on Friday night. Police were alerted to the vehicle off of the road at 9:46 p.m.
When responding, the found Hull’s Toyota Tundra off of the road. They then found Hull driving an ATV on Chester A. Arthur Road. Hull was given a roadside sobriety test and then taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
He was then released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 23 to answer the charges against him.