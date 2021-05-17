ENOSBURG FALLS — An Enosburg man has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student on the grounds of Enosburg High School.
Paul H. Ladd, 32, formerly of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault without consent and unlawful restraint, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
On May 7, officers said they received a complaint of a late-reported sexual assault that was later determined to have been committed by Ladd on Enosburg High School grounds during the summer of 2019.
In the report, it was determined that Ladd knew the adult female because she has previously been his student and a member of the school sports teams that Ladd coached, and that Ladd worked at FNSU at the time of the assault.
Police said Ladd was taken into custody without incident with assistance from troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks.
