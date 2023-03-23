The Enosburg Lions Club recently inducted four new members into the club.
Pictured are front row:
Pierre Boudreau
Jason Flower / new member
Joseph Gervais / new member
George Flower / sponsor
Rachel Keyser / new member
Karoline Flower / sponsor
Nelson LaChapelle Jr / new member
Tim Stetson
Back row:
Patrick Flower / sponsor
