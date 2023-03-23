Enosburg Lions Club 2023
Courtesy Photo

The Enosburg Lions Club recently inducted four new members into the club.

Pictured are front row:

Pierre Boudreau

Jason Flower / new member

Joseph Gervais / new member

George Flower / sponsor

Rachel Keyser / new member

Karoline Flower / sponsor

Nelson LaChapelle Jr / new member

Tim Stetson

Back row:

Patrick Flower / sponsor

