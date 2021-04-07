ENOSBURG FALLS — Activities from the cancelled June Dairy Day Festival in Enosburg might just take place at the annual Harvest Festival instead, according to the chair of the Dairy Festival.
Pierre Boudreau, who heads up the annual activities for the Dairy Festival, says that after the cancellation in February, the board has been discussing doing something in the fall.
That's when someone tossed out the idea of incorporating events into the Harvest Festival which has been held for the past few years on the third Saturday in September.
"We could try and do a smaller parade type of thing, or incorporate some of our entertainment. It won’t be of the grandeur of the Dairy Festival but we discussed it,” Boudreau said.
He says that the idea hasn’t yet been brought up with the town or the Enosburg Business Association — which handles activities around the Harvest Festival — but it would be positive for the community.
“It’s something that’s already established but we would like to go into it — if they would allow it — but we’ll see,” he says.
Enosburg Business Association President Dianna Benoit Kittell says she would be open to having discussions with the Lions Club about Harvest Fest but their board hasn’t come to a full decision on that event.
“At the last meeting we decided that it was too soon based on what we didn’t know about vaccines and the availability. At this point I think they probably will make a decision that Harvest Fest will go on this year. I’ll know more after our meeting next Tuesday,” Kittell said.
This is the second year in a row that the Dairy Festival, which Boudreau says has seen as many as 15,000 attendees in previous years, has been cancelled.
“I’m sure that the public understands. Our people are all disappointed because it’s something we all look forward to doing and enjoy and the community is the same … they enjoy it but it’s a sign of the times unfortunately,” he says.
But Boudreau says that he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I think we’re going to go full bore when we’re allowed to,” says Boudreau, “But is this going to happen … we don’t know. I don’t have a crystal ball.”
Funds raised at The Vermont Dairy Festival go toward the primary mission of the Lions Club, which is to assist sight and hearing impaired individuals who are in need of financial assistance.
