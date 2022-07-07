ENOSBURG FALLS — Lincoln Park erupted in song on June 20 as Enosburg launched their inaugural Summer Sounds Concert Series.
“We have this great park in town, and when people in Enosburg think of summer they think of the town band and their Tuesday night concerts that they have all summer long,” said Shawna Lovelette, secretary of the Enosburg Business Association.
All ages and families are welcome, and next up in the series is the rock band Blackwolf on July 18. Soulshine Revival, an Allman Brothers tribute band, will play Aug. 15. Rain dates are on July 25 and August 18, respectively, Lovelette said.
Concert-goers can look forward to local food trucks: Berkshire’s Phoenix on the Fly, Mr. Pickles Snack Shack and Taco Truck Allstars will make appearances this summer, as well as Paisley Scoops gelato.
Lovelette said she was cautiously optimistic about turnout for the first event, and participation ended up exceeding her expectations.
“Thankfully we had a beautiful night,” she said. “I think everybody is looking for a way to bring people together again.”
The series is one of the only Monday-night options for food in Enosburg Falls, and Lovelette said the event will ideally help showcase the walkability of the downtown. As other communities in Franklin and Chittenden Counties expand, Lovelette said Enosburg will soon have its time to shine.
“We have this great park and super bandstand,” she said. “And all of these other towns from all over are doing these concert series and we thought ‘Why can’t we do it too?’”
For many Enosburgians, hope for the future is music to their ears.
“After the first one, we’re hopeful,” Lovelette said. “Everyone had a great time.”
