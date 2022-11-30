ENOSBURG – Franklin county towns are lighting up for the holidays, hosting festival markets, auctions, parades and more than a few visits from Santa.
In Enosburg, festivities kick off on Friday, Dec. 2, with music at the Enosburg Opera House from Chris and Erica and a capella group Root 7. There will also be food and a cash bar.
Starting at 7 p.m., tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door, online at Eventbrite.com, or at Green’s Ace Hardware. The opera house will also have a silent auction for stockings from around 20 local businesses to raise money for the Enosburg Summer Concert Series.
Shawna Lovelette, the coordinator for Christmas in Enosburg for the Enosburg Business and Community Association, said the money raised will be used to offset the $4,000 usually spent on the concerts. Lovelette said the funds will help lessen the cost for sponsors.
On Saturday, festivities will start bright and early with a Santa Run to benefit the Enosburg Food Shelf. The entrance fee can be a cash or canned goods donation, and the run will start at the Masonic Temple.
During the day, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the elementary school, with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who in attendance along with a horse-drawn wagon, a bake sale and hot chocolate. There will also be a Christmas bazaar in the Enosburg Methodist Church.
Ending the day at 6 p.m. will be the lighted parade with about 25 floats, trucks and tractors coordinated by the Enosburg Lion’s Club, and the lighting of Lincoln Park with the help of Santa.
The Enosburg Library will also host a gingerbread house contest, where wanna-be cookie carpenters can drop off their houses from Dec. 3 to Dec. 16. From Dec. 19 to Dec. 28, library visitors can vote for their favorites, with winners for different age groups announced on Dec. 30.
Lovelette estimated over 20 hours of volunteer work have been put into light installation, and she is proud of all the work done for the town and the event.
More information and an official itinerary can be found at www.Facebook.com/Christmas-in-Enosburg.
